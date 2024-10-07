For Your GRAMMY®︎ Consideration: Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers (GroundUP Music) + New Tour Dates

Photo: Nick Suttle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucy Woodward is a powerhouse singer whose soulful, impeccably controlled vocals will turn on a dime, from a runaway-train full-throttle intensity to a soft, slow burning, sultry whisper, only to take you back into an inferno. Lucy’s first live album, "Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers," was released on GroundUP Music. The album features her bespoke 18-person jazz collective -- featuring musicians from countries such as The Netherlands, Italy and Ghana -- inspired by American composers such as Donny Hathaway and Billy Strayhorn. With dynamic arrangements explicitly written to match Lucy’s passionate vocal manner, color, and timbre; the songs range from high-energy explosions to hauntingly intimate meditations.The latest single from "Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers" is an arrangement of the Billy Strayhorn classic “ A Flower Is A Lovesome Thing ." Per Woodward: "Its intriguing mixture of fragility and wildness, gave us a clear vision of the complex musical/emotional scope Lucy & The Rocketeers would strive for. This piece is an absolute journey. When it’s over, one might feel like they’ve just travelled somewhere and came back." “A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing -- music video embedded below -- follows the prior singles “ Plain Gold Ring ," "Love Me Tender" and " Tryin' Times ."Per All About Jazz about "Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers": "Lucy's exceptional vocal talents shine in the blend with the colorful and imaginative orchestral writing…A pleasure that grows with each listen, not to be missed. Album of the week.” Notably, the release of "Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers" came within three months of the release of Woodward's seventh and arguably-most-personal studio effort to date, "Stories From The Dust." Upon release, "Dust" was named "Album Of The Week" by the UK's Mail On Sunday and yielded notable kudos from Sir Rod Stewart CBE.UPCOMING TOUR DATES:10/13/2024 The Jazz Club Hannover DE10/15/2024 Marian’s Jazzroom Bern CH10/16/2024 Marian’s Jazzroom Bern CH10/17/2024 Marian’s Jazzroom Bern CH10/18/2024 Marian’s Jazzroom Bern CH10/19/2024 Marian’s Jazzroom Bern CH10/24/2024 Ronnie Scott’s London UK12/17/2024 QBus Leiden NLMORE ABOUT LUCY WOODWARD:- Lucy Woodward is a London-born native of New York currently living between NYC and The Netherlands.- Her Atlantic Records debut led to 2 BMI Music Awards won in 2004.- Follow up critically-acclaimed albums include 2007's "Hot & Bothered" (Barnes & Noble), 2010's "Hooked!" (Verve), 2016's "Til They Bang On The Door" (GroundUP/Universal) and 2019's “Music!Music!Music!” and 2020’s “I’m A Stranger Here” with Charlie Hunter.- Session work/has toured with credits include Snarky Puppy, Pink Martini, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Chaka Khan and Carole King, and has appeared on countless soundtracks.- She has played numerous international jazz festivals and venues including London’s Ronnie Scott's and Royal Albert Hall. She also has guest appeared with Big Bands all over Europe such as WDR and the Danish Radio Big Band.

"A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing" by Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers

