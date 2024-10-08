PRAAMS transforms brokerage and asset management with innovative wealthtech solutions

PRAAMS is a professional IT solution for automated research, risk management, and portfolio management. It covers 120,000+ global stocks and bonds, and more stocks and bonds, as well as around 10,000+ ETFs and cryptocurrencies, will be added soon. PRAAMS

PRAAMS announces the launch of its latest IT solution for brokers and asset managers to reshape the competitive landscape in the financial services industry.

PRAAMS empowers brokers and asset managers to scale their operations and increase their service quality simultaneously, all while keeping costs exceptionally low." — Rinat Kirdan, CFA, Co-founder and CEO

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRAAMS announces the launch of its latest advanced IT solutions for brokers and asset managers to reshape the competitive landscape in the financial services industry. Leveraging professional analytical & risk methodologies, an extensive 120,000+ asset database, and API & web accessibility, this cutting-edge platform provides scalable yet hyper-personalised services that elevate client experience while sharply cutting operational costs.Why PRAAMS is a must-have tool for brokers and asset managersIn an increasingly complex financial landscape where client expectations continue to rise, brokers and asset managers require cutting-edge tools to stay ahead. PRAAMS delivers precisely that, providing:- Comprehensive asset coverage, cross-asset analysis, and risk management: Access to 50,000+ stocks and 60,000+ bonds globally, with more stocks and bonds and around 10,000 ETFs and 100+ cryptocurrencies to be added soon,- Automated research and risk management: Instant, white-label reports on thousands of assets, available in one click 24/7, and perfected by reviews of hundreds of individual investors,- Personalised trade ideas and intuitive portfolio construction & optimisation: Hundreds of hyper-customised trade ideas for each client daily, alongside the ability to craft client-tailored portfolios from a selection of 7+ trillion portfolio options, with one-click optimisation achieved in seconds. With API accessibility, this unique service can be scaled for all clients.Brokers and neobrokers: Empower scalability in saturating competitionThe brokerage industry has long struggled to balance cost efficiency, service diversity, and personalisation profitably. In the mass market, brokers compete primarily by lowering execution costs and extending product coverage, and standing out is challenging. Meanwhile, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) also seek personalised services, but delivering all these at scale has typically demanded significant resources, constraining growth. PRAAMS provides a breakthrough solution, enabling brokers to offer private-banking-level services to all client segments at a fraction of the traditional cost.PRAAMS offers a durable and hard-to-replicate competitive advantage for brokers by delivering hyper-customised trade & portfolio optimisation ideas for every client and achieving a more stable and predictable client trade flow. It is common knowledge that the constant stream of personalised ideas is a proven way to stimulate client activity, leading to at least a 20% increase in fee & commission and interest income. Furthermore, the platform delivers 24/7 client access to the analysis of their portfolio and each asset, including automatic daily monitoring and pre-trade warnings, thus limiting the broker’s compliance liability. With easy API integration and white-label solutions, every modern broker can easily incorporate PRAAMS’s technology into its mobile & web client applications.“PRAAMS empowers brokers to scale their operations and increase their service quality simultaneously. By fully automating research, risk analysis, idea generation, and portfolio management, we enable brokers to offer sophisticated, hyper-customised services to a broad client base, all while keeping costs exceptionally low,” said Rinat Kirdan, CFA, Co-founder and CEO of PRAAMS.Asset managers: Enhance competitiveness in a changing landscapeFor asset managers, PRAAMS marks a shift towards a genuinely client-centric model, offering fully customised solutions across all client segments — from mass retail to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Historically, the high cost of data, IT, risk & research, and portfolio management has limited these services to only the wealthiest clients. PRAAMS changes this by automating up to 80% of the analysts’ and portfolio managers’ tasks. This enables even smaller asset managers and family offices to concentrate on business development, allowing them to grow revenue and compete with larger institutions.PRAAMS empowers asset managers to win through advanced customisation, global asset coverage, and ultra speed. This aids them to significantly scale and enhance portfolio performance by reducing fees and cost-per-client. It also unlocks unlimited External Asset Management opportunities. Meanwhile, PRAAMS helps meet rising compliance and regulatory requirements through pre-trade risk warnings and a comprehensive instant asset view.“With PRAAMS, we are leading the industry towards a future where the technology augments human expertise. Our platform not only enhances operational efficiency but also allows firms to provide unmatched service quality and speed, making them more competitive in a crowded market,” said Kseniia Liagushkina, Co-founder and COO of PRAAMS.About PRAAMSPRAAMS is a professional IT solution for automated research, risk management, and portfolio management. It covers 120,000+ global stocks and bonds, and more stocks and bonds, as well as around 10,000+ ETFs and cryptocurrencies, will be added soon. PRAAMS offers white-label, customisable, and turn-key options with API, web & mobile accessibility for brokers and asset managers.

