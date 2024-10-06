State Visit of President of the Republic of Korea His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, 7 to 9 October 2024

His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea (ROK), will make a State Visit to Singapore from 7 to 9 October 2024 at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Yoon’s visit affirms the excellent relations between Singapore and the ROK and provides a good opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025. President Yoon will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon Hee, Ministers, and senior officials.

On 8 October 2024, President Yoon will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House, followed by a courtesy call on President Tharman. President Yoon will meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Prime Minister Wong and Mrs Wong will host President Yoon and Mrs Kim to lunch. Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also meet President Yoon. In the evening, President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam will host a State Banquet in honour of President Yoon and Mrs Kim.

During the visit, Prime Minister Wong and President Yoon will witness the signing of an extradition treaty, as well as the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding to enhance our cooperation in the areas of trade, food safety, energy, start-ups, and technology. President Yoon and Mrs Kim will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where an orchid will be named in their honour. President Yoon will also deliver a keynote speech at the Singapore-Korea Business Forum organised by the Singapore Business Federation and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President Yoon will deliver the 47th Singapore Lecture on 9 October 2024. The Lecture is titled “A Vision for Korean Unification Toward a Free, Peaceful, and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region”, and will be chaired by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

