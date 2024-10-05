West Virginia Parkways Authority upgrades customer service center and its features

Page Content

The West Virginia Parkways Authority continues to improve the customer experience for motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike.

On September 30, 2024, an upgraded internal system and upgraded website for customers went live. Also released was an upgraded phone system which includes Interactive Voice Response. That response allows customers to self-service and manage their account as well as make payments.

“Over the years, the TransCore team has reliably supported our toll road operations with the best technology and staff available, so upgrading our back-office system to their latest generation technology was an easy decision,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

“Now that the new BOS is live, we are happy to say that motorists using the West Virginia Turnpike will have more flexibility and options for managing their toll accounts, and we feel confident our systems will support our tolling operations well into the future.”

Improvements to the customer service experience in progress or still to come include a chat feature, which allows customers to chat with customer service representatives on the website, and a third-party mail house, which allows scalability in volume of mailings (particularly useful for pay-by-plate (toll-by-mail) invoices).

A mobile app is still being designed and included with the mobile app will be a digital wallet that allows customers to pay online more easily.

Roadside toll collection system upgrade is still being performed and lanes being commissioned individually with all lanes expected to be completed by the end of year.​

