Full Closure of Likelike Highway one direction at a time beginning Monday, Oct. 7

Posted on Oct 4, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying drivers that paving work in Kāne‘ohe continues with Likelike Highway, starting Monday, Oct. 7.    

Crews will be working between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the following areas. (Bold indicates the primary closure scheduled for that day). All other closures are for work zone safety or to facilitate construction. HPD will be directing traffic. 

  

Mon, Oct 7 

 

 
  • Likelike Highway, Kailua bound, closed prior to intersection with Kamehameha Highway fronting Burger King. 
  • Traffic will be contra-flowed on Likelike Highway. From ʻAnoʻi Road to Kamehameha Highway. 
  • Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway, Kailua bound, from vicinity of Kapalai Road to the intersection. 
  • One lane closed townbound on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive from ‘Aumoku to the contraflow area. 
Tuesday, Oct 8 and Wednesday, Oct 9 

 

 
  • Likelike Highway, townbound, closed prior to intersection with Kamehameha Highway across from Burger King. 
  • Traffic will be contra-flowed on Likelike Highway, from ʻAnoʻi Road to Kamehameha Highway. 
  • Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway, Kailua bound, from vicinity of Kapalai Road to the intersection. 
  • “Right lane must turn right”, townbound on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive from ‘Aumoku to the contraflow area. 

 

  

This segment of the Kamehameha Highway repaving between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway is estimated to be finished on Oct. 9.  

The paving of the intersection itself will be scheduled for January 2025, so work can be done at night to avoid seabird season. 

Permanent striping between Pali Highway and Likelike highway will begin in mid-October. 

For a list of weekly lane closures go here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/  

Mahalo for your patience as we improve the roadways. 

  

  

