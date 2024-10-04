Governor Abbott Announces $10,000 Reward In Shooting Of Police Chief In Memphis, Texas

TEXAS, October 4 - October 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of the criminal involved in the shooting of Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added the suspect to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.



"Texas is first and foremost a law-and-order state," said Governor Abbott. "Law enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the line each day they put on their badge, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas. I encourage anyone with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online to help law enforcement bring this dangerous criminal to justice. Cecilia and I are praying for the swift recovery of Chief Rex Plant and for his loved ones during this difficult time."



Last night, Chief Rex Plant and another officer were serving an arrest warrant for burglary of a habitation when the suspect pulled out a handgun, firing multiple rounds and shooting Chief Plant. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The Chief was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.



The suspect, Seth Altman, 33, is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and red or auburn hair. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.



To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

• Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

• Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website

• Submit a tip online.



All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive themselves.

