Parent Heart Watch Partners with NFL’s Smart Heart Sports Coalition to Launch 'AEDs for Youth' Program

National nonprofit organization solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death. The "AEDs for Youth" program offers a 20-60% discount on AEDs with accessories, including a five-year device management plan. An AED comparison chart is provided to help make informed decisions.

Nationwide initiative offers substantial discounts on AEDs to help schools and youth sports organizations prevent sudden cardiac death

This initiative makes AEDs, device management, and life-saving training more accessible, empowering schools and youth sports to prepare for cardiac emergencies and create safer environments for youth.” — Martha Lopez-Anderson

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As October marks Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, Parent Heart Watch , a proud member of the NFL’s Smart Heart Sports Coalition, is thrilled to announce its role in launching the “ AEDs for Youth ” program. This critical initiative aims to equip K-12 schools and youth sports organizations with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and device management to help protect young people from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).Each year, an estimated 23,000 seemingly healthy young people under age 18 die from sudden cardiac arrest. These tragic, often preventable deaths underscore the urgent need for greater awareness and access to life-saving tools like AEDs and CPR training where our youth gather to learn and play. AEDs should be as readily accessible as fire extinguishers in schools and youth sports facilities, along with individuals trained to recognize and respond to cardiac emergencies, significantly increasing the chances of survival.In collaboration with Coro Medical and Avive Solutions, Inc., the "AEDs for Youth" program offers significant discounts on FDA-approved AEDs, making it easier for schools and youth sports programs to access life-saving devices. This initiative ensures that every school and athletic facility can quickly respond to cardiac emergencies, significantly reducing preventable fatalities.Program Highlights:• Eligibility: Open to all K-12 public and private schools, as well as youth sports organizations serving children up to age 17. No minimum purchase required.• AED Options: Discounts range from 20-60% on all FDA-approved AEDs, available for both indoor and outdoor use, with signage, wall cabinet, backpack or hardshell case and device management support.• Training: Discounted CPR and AED training through certified instructors from the American Heart Association and American Red Cross.• Replacement & Trade-in: Schools and organizations can trade in outdated AED models or expand their current coverage with new, advanced devices.“As we relentlessly continue our mission of protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and death, Parent Heart Watch is proud to champion the ‘AEDs for Youth’ program,” said Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch. “This initiative makes AEDs, device management, and life-saving training more accessible than ever, empowering schools and youth sports organizations to be fully prepared for cardiac emergencies and creating safer environments where our youth can thrive.”How to Participate:Visit www.smartheartsports.com for more information on the "AEDs for Youth" program, including an AED comparison chart to help schools and organizations make informed decisions. Links to exclusive discounts from Coro Medical and Avive Solutions are also available on the website.About Parent Heart WatchParent Heart Watch is the only national organization solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death. Through education, early detection via heart screenings, AED placements, and advocacy for change, PHW empowers communities to take life-saving actions.About Smart Heart Sports CoalitionFormed in March 2023, the Smart Heart Sports Coalition includes the National Football League (NFL) and over 40 leading sports, advocacy and health organizations. The Coalition promotes nationwide policies proven to reduce sudden cardiac arrest fatalities among high school students.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.