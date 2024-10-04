Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement Marking One Year Since Hamas’s October 7 Terrorist Attacks in Israel

The Justice Department issued the following statement marking one year since Hamas’s October 7 Terrorist Attacks in Israel:

“Monday, October 7 will mark one year since Hamas terrorists murdered nearly 1,200 people, including more than 40 Americans, kidnapped hundreds of civilians, and perpetrated the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

As made clear by the charges we recently unsealed against Yahya Sinwar and other senior leaders of Hamas, the Justice Department is committed to pursuing the terrorists responsible for murdering Americans — and those who illegally provide them with material support — for the rest of their lives. We are targeting every aspect of Hamas’s operations, and our work is far from over.

We are also committed to continuing to combat the disturbing rise in the volume and frequency of threats against Jewish, Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities here in the United States that we saw in the wake of last year’s attacks. The Justice Department has responded forcefully to these threats, and we have no tolerance for unlawful acts fueled by hatred of any kind.

We also recognize that as we mark one year since the attacks, we do so at a time when millions of Jewish Americans are observing the High Holidays. Today, and every day, the Justice Department reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that Jews in this country feel safe and are protected. No person and no community should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence, and the Justice Department will aggressively investigate and prosecute criminal acts and threats of hate whenever and wherever they occur.”