Ministry of Commerce Partners with Lestango to Open Middle Eastern Markets, Propelling Thai Products to Global Stage

Ministry of Commerce Partners with Lestango to Open Middle Eastern Markets

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with New Tech Al Hadiza Gen Trading, the parent company of leading e-commerce platform Lestango.com. The agreement was formalized at the International Live Commerce Expo 2024, held at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok. The collaboration aims to boost the presence of high-potential Thai products in Middle Eastern markets, with Lestango serving as a key gateway for Thai businesses to showcase their products to consumers in the region.

The International Live Commerce Expo 2024, running from 25th to 29th September at Samyan Mitrtown, has drawn considerable attention from both buyers and sellers, locally and internationally. Notably, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from China began live-streaming product showcases and sales of Thai goods from the very first day of the event, broadcasting from 9.00 AM to 5.00 PM daily. Over the five-day period, the live sessions featured a diverse range of products, while KOLs also visited 114 Thai product booths, creating promotional video content to further penetrate the Chinese and wider Asian markets.

In addition to live-streaming and promotional activities, the event also hosted business negotiations between Thai entrepreneurs and international buyers, aimed at fostering sustainable trade opportunities. The discussions spanned various product categories, including consumer goods, fashion items, and health products—areas where Thai offerings demonstrate significant potential in global markets.

The Expo further included expert-led seminars and panel discussions focused on e-commerce and international trade. These sessions provided invaluable insights into global market trends and strategies for adapting to rapidly changing environments. The knowledge imparted during the event is expected to equip Thai businesses with the tools necessary to successfully expand their operations onto the international stage.

