SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the Naval War College Change of Command Ceremony

Good morning, everyone! Thank you, Rear Admiral Garvin, for your kind introduction.

Senator Reed, Admiral Swift, distinguished guests, it is wonderful to be with all of you here in Newport to celebrate one of our Naval services’ time-honored traditions—the changing of command.

As the only Secretary of the Navy in our Nation’s history who is a graduate of the Naval War College, I cannot over-emphasize how important this institution is to the success of our Navy and Marine Corps.

Education is indeed the foundation of our Fleet and our Force, ensuring that our Sailors, Marines, and civilians are prepared to meet the many evolving dynamic challenges that will test our determination, resolve, and skills.

It is critical to advancing our Department’s three enduring priorities of Strengthening Maritime Dominance, Building a Culture of Warfighting Excellence, and Enhancing Strategic Relationships.

And it is the key to realizing our vision for a new, national approach to Maritime Statecraft.

Since 1884, the Naval War College has educated the leaders our Fleet and our Force, as well as the leaders of the armed forces of our international allies and partners around the globe, preparing them for the challenges we face today and will face in the future as maritime nations.

NWC plays a unique and important role in our Naval University System.

We charge the leadership, faculty, and staff here in Newport with:

Educating and developing tomorrow’s naval and Joint Force leaders

Informing today’s decisionmakers

And engaging with our allies and partners around the world on matters of joint warfare in order to address the complex, global security challenges we face in all domains that we operate in, from below the ocean’s surface to the stars above.

RADM Garvin and NWC Accomplishments

Over the last year, Rear Admiral Garvin—as the 58th President of the Naval War College—has been steadfast in his devotion to this institution, empowering the students, faculty, and staff to pursue their research passions, provide support to our Fleet, Combatant Command, and national leaders, as well as engage with the global maritime community.

When we consider how NWC is revolutionizing our approach to training our future leaders, there is no better example than the Perspectives on Modern War course.

This new, year-long learning community supported by 68 members of the NWC faculty provides students with the opportunity to explore new concepts, ideas, and technologies, ensuring they are provided with a relevant and current curriculum as they prepare to lead the Fleet and Force of tomorrow.

NWC has also embraced its mission to inform and continue to educate today’s leaders and decisionmakers.

As I said in my speech on Maritime Statecraft at Harvard University last fall, I expect our Admirals and Generals to be skilled warfighters, but I demand that they be strategic thinkers.

The Naval War College is vital to ensuring that this is so.

From formalizing the organization, structure, and processes associated with the Flag Officer and Senior Executive Training—FLEX—series, to hosting senior-level wargames, including:

CNO Futures

Global 17 and Global 18, Trans-Atlantic Maritime Command and Control and Naval Contested Logistics War Game

The Naval War College is leading the way in preparing our talented cadre of Admirals, Generals, and civilian Senior Executives to deter conflict and if necessary, be victorious in combat.

Beyond the focus placed on training and educating students and fleet leaders here in Newport, we’ve witnessed a tremendous increase in engagement and outreach by the Naval War College community.

Early in his tenure, Rear Admiral Garvin and the NWC team hosted the International Seapower Symposium last September, where 174 delegates from 91 countries—including 75 Heads of Navy—gathered in Newport to discuss global maritime challenges and how we could collectively work together to address them.

I will also highlight that several of the international attendees at ISS are graduates of Naval War College, from either our Naval Command College or Naval Staff College.

In fact, on any given day, roughly 40 Heads of Navy around the globe are NWC alumni.

And Rear Admiral Garvin and his team are actively engaging our international alumni in their home regions and countries.

An example of this was the Indo-American War College Conference in Delhi, India, co-hosted by NWC and the Indian Naval War College earlier this year.

During this conference, NWC alumni from across the region gathered to hear keynote addresses and panels focused on IUU Fishing, Indo-Pacific Confidence Building, and climate change, among other topics.

This conference also provided NWC leadership with the opportunity to strengthen their ties with their Indian counterparts and to explore future opportunities for collaboration in areas such as wargaming and China Maritime Studies.

All of this speaks directly to the prestige placed by the international community on this institution and world-class instruction our faculty and staff provide to the current and future leaders of militaries around the world.

And while these in-person engagements are critical, I would be remiss if I did not highlight the digital presence and reach of NWC’s Digital Commons.

This year alone, over 900,000 products from the digital commons have been downloaded by users around the world, representing some 38,000 public and private organizations.

From faculty publications and podcasts to social media posts, the influence of the Naval War College in ongoing debates and discussions surrounding maritime issues is indeed global.

Rear Admiral Garvin, I cannot thank you and the team here at NWC enough for serving as thought leaders in the maritime domain, educating decision-makers and driving solutions that will benefit us, our allies, and our international partners in the decades to come.

And we are grateful to your wife, Cheryl, for her support, engagement, and involvement with the Naval War College community.

Your family has made an incredible impact on NWC that will not soon be forgotten.

President Biden, Secretary Austin, and I look forward to your continued success as you develop the current and future leaders of the Joint Force during your tenure as the President of the National Defense University.

Rear Admiral Darryl “D-Day” Walker

Rear Admiral Walker, congratulations on your new role as the 59th President of the Naval War College.

It is an honor to welcome you and your bride of almost forty years—Laura—back to Newport.

You bring an incredible amount of experience to this role that will benefit the NWC community, including your time as an enlisted Airman nearly forty years ago.

And I will highlight for the audience that the Walker family continues to proudly represent both services through their sons Michael—an Air Force F-35 pilot—and Marc—a Navy Supply Corps officer.

From serving and leading in the air, at-sea, and ashore in both Navy and Joint environments, I have no doubt that your perspectives and vision for this vaunted institution will take it to new heights, advancing the work of your predecessors to ensure our graduates can think and lead strategically.

As you are keenly aware, we are at a turning point in our nation’s history, and success will be defined by our ability to embrace our position as one of the world’s leading maritime power.

I challenge you, as the now-leader of our Department’s War College, to:

Build upon initiatives like the Perspectives in Modern War course that are critical to preparing our future naval leaders, giving them the confidence to make informed decisions rooted in the academic rigor they experienced here at NWC

Ensure the curriculum remains relevant to the challenges we, our allies, and our partners face in the global maritime commons

And, finally, continue to develop the close ties we share with like-minded nations, including energizing our global alumni network to solve the most pressing maritime challenges we face, together.

I will also offer that you are not alone in this endeavor as you navigate the challenges that lay ahead.

Admiral Franchetti and I will always be available to you throughout your tenure as president—do not hesitate to call us!

And I would be remiss if I did not say—from one NWC alum to another—welcome home.

Closing

Rear Admiral Garvin, Rear Admiral Walker, and your families—thank you all for your dedication and support to our officers, our Sailors, and the Naval War College.

The future of the college is bright because of everything you both have and will accomplish, and I wish you both continued success as you continue to develop the leaders our Nation needs.

May God continue to bless our Sailors, Marines, civilians, the students, faculty, and staff of this institution, and their families. Thank you.