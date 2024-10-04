U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Jake Ellzey for Texas’ 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Jake Ellzey to represent Texas’ Sixth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement for U.S. Representative Jake Ellzey to represent Texas' 6th congressional district. As a former naval aviator and small business owner, he is a staunch advocate on behalf of Texas businesses. The Congressman is a respected leader serving on the House Appropriations committee who takes pride in supporting our nation’s veterans and small business owners,” said Monique Thierry, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “He is committed to protecting our nation’s security, infrastructure, and energy industry. The U.S. Chamber looks forward to continuing to work with the Congressman in the 119th Congress on pro-businesses policies.”

"Driving economic growth and supporting the backbone of our economy—businesses big and small—are top priorities for me in Congress," said Congressman Ellzey. "I'm honored to have the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognize these efforts. Together, we'll keep advancing policies that foster innovation, create jobs, and keep the momentum of entrepreneurship thriving in our country."

##