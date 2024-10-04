Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,079 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release – KAHAUALEʻA NATURAL AREA RESERVE REOPENS, October 4, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 4, 2024

KAHAUALEʻA NATURAL AREA RESERVE TO REOPEN FOLLOWING VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

(HILO) – Access is being restored to Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island, effective October 4, 2024 at noon. The Kahaualeʻa Trail, also known as the Captain’s Trail, will also reopen at the same time.

The reserve was closed in mid-September due to unsafe conditions related to volcanic activity at Kīlauea Volcano. That activity has subsided, allowing restoration of public access. DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) encourages visitors to Kahaualeʻa to check eruption information from the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory web page before visiting.

For general information about closures of trails and Natural Area Reserves on the Big Island, call DOFAW at 808-974-4221.

# # # 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

Kīlauea eruption information: http://volcano.wr.usgs.gov/hvostatus.php

Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/nars/hawaii-island/kahaualea-2/

Kahaualeʻa Trail: https://hawaiitrails.ehawaii.gov/trails/#/trail/kahaualea/291

Media Contact: 

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

808-587-0396

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DLNR News Release – KAHAUALEʻA NATURAL AREA RESERVE REOPENS, October 4, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more