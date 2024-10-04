DLNR News Release – KAHAUALEʻA NATURAL AREA RESERVE REOPENS, October 4, 2024
October 4, 2024
KAHAUALEʻA NATURAL AREA RESERVE TO REOPEN FOLLOWING VOLCANIC ACTIVITY
(HILO) – Access is being restored to Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island, effective October 4, 2024 at noon. The Kahaualeʻa Trail, also known as the Captain’s Trail, will also reopen at the same time.
The reserve was closed in mid-September due to unsafe conditions related to volcanic activity at Kīlauea Volcano. That activity has subsided, allowing restoration of public access. DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) encourages visitors to Kahaualeʻa to check eruption information from the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory web page before visiting.
For general information about closures of trails and Natural Area Reserves on the Big Island, call DOFAW at 808-974-4221.
# # #
Kīlauea eruption information: http://volcano.wr.usgs.gov/hvostatus.php
Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/nars/hawaii-island/kahaualea-2/
Kahaualeʻa Trail: https://hawaiitrails.ehawaii.gov/trails/#/trail/kahaualea/291
