Connexa Expands Sales Team with New Territory Sales Executive for the Western U.S.

COMFORT, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connexa, a leader in autonomous power solutions and rapid deployment of IoT infrastructure, is excited to announce the appointment of Will Uradzionek as its new Territory Sales Executive for the Western U.S. With over seven years of experience in B2B sales and a proven track record in revenue growth and territory expansion, Uradzionek is poised to drive Connexa's continued success in this key region.Connexa’s new hire aligns with the company’s goal of expanding its customer base and partnerships in the western territory, where demand for autonomous power and IoT infrastructure continues to rise. Will Uradzionek’s extensive experience in telecommunications and industrial security, combined with his expertise in channel sales and territory management, will bring fresh momentum to Connexa’s growth strategy.“We are thrilled to welcome Will to the team. His accomplishments in sales leadership and his deep understanding of territory management make him a perfect fit to drive our growth in the Western U.S.,” said David Valentino, Chief Revenue Officer of Connexa. "We are confident that Will’s proven track record will help us strengthen our relationships with partners and customers, ensuring they receive the best possible solutions for their power and connectivity needs."With his expertise in B2B sales and a history of exceeding sales quotas, Uradzionek will focus on building long-term partnerships, identifying new business opportunities, and working closely with partners to enhance Connexa's market presence. He will also provide hands-on training and support to partners' sales teams to ensure that Connexa’s innovative products and services are effectively communicated across the territory.About ConnexaFounded in 2014, Connexa empowers businesses with innovative autonomous power solutions that ensure uninterrupted operations, even in the most challenging environments. By delivering rapid, high-quality deployment of IoT infrastructure and communication networks, Connexa helps companies stay connected and powered, anywhere, anytime. With cloud-based monitoring built in, Connexa's solutions maximize uptime, giving customers peace of mind and reducing the risk of costly downtime.

