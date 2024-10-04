Firm Announces Class Action Lawsuit in District of Del. on Behalf of Those Who Acquired Securities of Ammo, Inc.

If you purchased Ammo securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Ammo, Inc. (“Ammo” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ESMT) between August 19, 2020 and September 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class” and the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2024.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 2:24-cv-02619-JFM, Ammo, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for public consumers, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. This class action was filed against Ammo and three of its Officers. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to accurately disclose all executive officers, members of management, and potential related party transactions in fiscal years 2020 through 2023; (3) that there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to properly characterize certain fees paid for investor relations and legal services as reductions of proceeds from capital raises rather than period expenses in fiscal years 2021 and 2022; (4) there was a substantial likelihood the Company failed to appropriately value unrestricted stock awards to officers, directors, employees and others in fiscal years 2020 through 2022; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 24, 2024, after the market closed, AMMO announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned “at the request of the Board.” Further, the Company disclosed that it is conducting an independent investigation into its “internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal years 2020 through 2023.” The Company further disclosed that it had retained a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into whether the Company and its management control persons at the time: “(i) accurately disclosed all executive officers, members of management, and potential related party transactions in fiscal years 2020 through 2023; (ii) properly characterized certain fees paid for investor relations and legal services as reductions of proceeds from capital raises rather than period expenses in fiscal years 2021 and 2022; and (iii) appropriately valued unrestricted stock awards to officers, directors, employees and others in fiscal years 2020 through 2022.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.08, or 5.26%, to close at $1.44 per share on September 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

