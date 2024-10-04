Wytec Announces Filing of U.S. and International Patent Applications for AI Gunshot / Sensor Technology

Wytec International, Inc. (OTCQB: WYTC), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) 5G Company, Announces the Submission of Five New Patent Applications With the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Filed on September 30, 2024



SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wytec International, Inc. (OTCQB: WYTC), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) 5G company, announces the submission of five new patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filed on September 30, 2024. These applications seek national and international protection for Wytec’s proprietary AI gunshot and sensor technology based on Wytec’s existing small cell LPN-16 patents, further enhancing its comprehensive intellectual property protection objective.

Between 2018 and 2023, more than 1,200 school shooting incidents occurred in the U.S., resulting in over 1,000 victims, with a rate of approximately 0.85 victims per incident, according to a US News report. The technology described in Wytec’s patent filings will provide school administrators with dashboard access to visual, auditory, and airborne biological and chemical detection, including the ability to detect COVID-19 and other hazardous biological elements. The AI sensors will be strategically placed in both indoor and outdoor school locations. Wytec is in the process of finalizing its gunshot/sensor solutions for 43 Texas Independent School Districts requesting inclusion in the Company’s Gunshot Pilot Program.

The new patent filings include four Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications seeking international patent protection and one application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with a Track One request. Track One is a program that allows for expedited examination of patent applications for a fee, compared to regular patent filings. The first PCT application, titled “Smart Sensor System for Threat Detection,” was concurrently filed under the Track One program with the USPTO and describes a process for firearm discharge detection using multiple machine learning models. The second PCT application, entitled “Smart Sensor System for Threat Detection and Method Thereof,” describes a system and method for detecting and communicating threats using various communication protocols. The third PCT application, titled “Threat Detection System Employing Multiple Models,” addresses artificial intelligence processes performed by an intelligent computing node that utilizes dataset models for firearm discharge in both sterile and noisy environments. The fourth PCT application, “Smart Sensor System and Method for Threat Detection and Response Based on Detection of a Vocal Phrase,” centers on a smart sensor system and method for threat detection based on vocal phrase recognition. While Wytec will continue to leverage trade secrets to protect its proprietary software and algorithms, it aims to enhance its software-related patent filings in the coming quarters.

Wytec’s global patent and IP portfolio is managed by Dentons US LLP, the world’s largest law firm with hundreds of patent lawyers and IP professionals in more than 80 countries. Dentons US LLP provides quality seamless legal services on an international scale. Dentons has been consistently ranked for the past years as a top leading intellectual property law firm. “Partnering with Dentons has enabled Wytec to enhance innovation and create value in markets globally, which is crucial as we expand and safeguard our intellectual property,” said Robert Sanchez, Wytec's Chief Technology Officer.

Wytec is now in the final stages of preparing its application to uplist from the OTCQB market to the Nasdaq Capital Markets under its current symbol WYTC. To learn more about Wytec’s uplisting status, visit Wytec’s Road to Nasdaq.

About Wytec International, Inc.

Wytec is a 5G network development company with proprietary, patent-pending AI/sensor technology designed to support public safety and distance learning solutions for schools and cities, as well as patented small cell technology.

