USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives in Limassol, Cyprus for mid-deployment voyage repair

LIMASSOL, Cyprus –After nearly six months of continuous operations at sea, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and embarked Marines of 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) (Special Operations Capable) arrived in Limassol, Cyprus, Oct. 4, 2024, to conduct a scheduled mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR).

An MDVR allows Sailors and Marines an opportunity to complete corrective and preventative maintenance actions to sustain operational capabilities that cannot be accomplished while at sea.

“Conducting our mid-deployment voyage repair in Limassol provides a brief window of opportunity to conduct large scale maintenance actions we wouldn’t otherwise be able to accomplish so that Wasp can remain postured to protect our Nation’s interest,” said Capt. Chris “Chewie” Purcell, Wasp’s commanding officer. “Our ability to work maintenance and resupply overseas with trusted allies and partners is a testament to the capability of our maintenance and supply teams aboard Wasp and enables our sustained global presence.”

While the ship is in port, Sailors and Marines of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC) will participate in events intended to strengthen existing partnerships with foreign militaries operating in Cyprus and build relationships with the local community. Events include a multi-nation soccer tournament, hosted by the Royal Air Force, and a volunteer event at the Logos School of English Education.

During the MDVR, Marines of the 24th MEU (SOC) will participate in routine bilateral training exercises with the Cypriot National Guard in Paphos and Larnaca, Cyprus, in partnership with the Republic of Cyprus. This training is part of their scheduled deployment and focuses on maintaining the readiness and operational capabilities of these Navy and Marine Corps forces so that they continue to be ready for any mission.

Wasp is operating in the 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC) in support of maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, Wasp, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), the Harpers Ferry-class landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element (Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), Ground Combat Element (Battalion Landing Team 1/8), and Logistics Combat Element (Combat Logistics Battalion 24).

