Western Maine Superintendents Celebrate 20 Years of Collaboration and Impact

(Pictured: Some of the early founding members of WMEC, whose leadership played a key role in shaping WMEC’s mission and vision. [L-R: Mona Baker, David Murphy, Michael Cormier, & Susan Pratt])

The Western Maine Education Collaborative recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a dinner among past and present superintendents who have participated in the collaborative.

Founded in 2005, the Western Maine Education Collaborative (WMEC) is a non-profit organization that provides a structure for cross-district collaboration and the development of shared programs, services, and resources for its members.

WMEC began as a grassroots initiative by educational leaders from 11 school systems who sought to pool resources and engage in collective problem-solving. Since then, WMEC has grown into a robust collaborative with 17-member school districts which serve over 50 schools across five counties.

“WMEC is not good because we’re old. We’re old because we are good,” said Pam Doyen, RSU 56 Superintendent and WMEC President, underscoring the collaborative spirit that has driven WMEC since its inception. “We are member-led and work to strike an important balance between having enough structure to be effective and enough flexibility to be able to tailor our work to meet the needs of our members. In our case collaboration is truly a tool, not a goal.”

The celebratory evening event featured a special video presentation. WMEC partnered with Foster Career and Technical Education Center’s Digital Media Program to develop a film to capture WMEC’s evolution from its early days to its current status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The video also honored the leadership of Mona Baker, WMEC’s first Executive Director (2005-2016), who was instrumental in guiding the development of a sustainable regional collaborative. Her efforts, along with those of the founding members, laid the groundwork for what WMEC has become today.

The evening also provided attendees the opportunity to share their own “WMEC Moments,” reflecting on the organization’s influence and legacy. WMEC’s enduring success is attributed to the unwavering commitment of its members to continuous improvement, accountability, and collaboration.

As WMEC looks to the future, it remains dedicated to positively impacting students and educators throughout the region. To learn more about WMEC, visit their website.

This story was submitted by the Western Maine Education Collaborative. To share good news from your school, please fill out this form.