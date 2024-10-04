During Manufacturing Month, Governor Hochul Joins TTM Technologies to Celebrate Beam Signing at $130 Million High-Tech Manufacturing Facility in the Town of Dewitt

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to Growing New York’s Semiconductor Industry

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, Upstate New York has seen a major revival in advanced manufacturing and TTM’s planned investment in Central New York builds on the continued commitment to establish New York State as a global chipmaking hub.

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to building a modern economy in New York State by growing a dynamic and innovative semiconductor industry. In 2022, the Governor signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to make New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, creating 21st century jobs and kick-starting economic growth while maintaining important environmental protections. As part of the FY24 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI), which leads statewide efforts to develop the chipmaking sector. In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion public-private partnership – including $9 billion in private investment from IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor leaders – to bring the future of advanced semiconductor research to New York’s Capital region by creating the nation’s first and only industry accessible, High NA EUV Lithography Center at the Albany NanoTech Complex. All of these efforts are positioning New York as an innovation leader ready to support one of three National Semiconductor Technology Center facilities that will be established under the U.S. CHIPS & Science Act.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry which supports more than 150 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts, the industry is continuing to grow with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, MenloMicro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York. In fact, in the last two years, chip companies have announced over $112 billion in planned capital investments in New York – more than any other state – and one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York. No other region in the country will account for a greater share of domestic production.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State is working to establish itself as the leader in new semiconductor industry investment. ESD is committed to growing the broader advanced manufacturing ecosystem thanks to forward-looking companies like TTM. This project represents another big win for the upstate economy, furthering New York’s position as global hub for the businesses and technologies that are powering the 21st Century.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “TTM Technologies’ new, state-of-the-art printed circuit board factory in the Town of DeWitt will be the beating heart of this highly in-demand industry for America. Thanks to TTM’s investment, more of this critical supply chain will be returned to America and soon more of this technology will be stamped ‘Made In Central New York.’ This new facility will bring 400 good-paying jobs to Central NY, ensuring the communities in Onondaga County that powered our country’s industrial past will be the ones to build its future and bring critical manufacturing back from overseas to safeguard our national security. I was proud to work hand in hand with Governor Hochul to secure this expansion and was thrilled to deliver a major $30 million federal investment earlier this week to fast-track this expansion and help ensure more of this technology is made in America and made in Central NY to support our military. From Micron’s historic $100+ billion megafab investment to TTM’s new 200,000+ square foot expansion, it is becoming clearer every day that Central New York is establishing itself as the crown jewel of America’s semiconductor superhighway.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “TTM Technologies’ investment shows that our strategy to grow advanced manufacturing in Central New York is working. This new facility will bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to our region and strengthen national security and America's defense capabilities. I’m grateful for the continued partnership with Senator Schumer and Governor Hochul to deliver jobs, vitality, and quality of life to our communities.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “TTM Technologies' investment in the 128th Assembly District is a major win for our local economy, bringing 400 high-paying jobs and cementing Central New York’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing. This project not only showcases our region’s growing role in cutting-edge technology and innovation, but also strengthens national security through critical semiconductor development. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, and everyone who made this possible. Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient economy that will benefit our community for generations to come.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “TTM Technologies' investment and commitment to Onondaga County and Central New York is further proof that we are now the emerging hub for defense and advanced manufacturing in the country." McMahon continued, "Thank you to all the partners who made today possible. The future of Central New York is brighter than ever.”

CenterState President and CEO Robert Simpson said, “TTM's project and investment in this region is further validation that Central New York is ready to lead the resurgence of advanced manufacturing and semiconductor production in the U.S. In the next decade, one if four American-made chips will be produced within 350 miles of the NY Smart I-Corridor. This leadership position is what is attracting investments, creating jobs, and positioning our region for growth. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Schumer for their support of this project because it is a clear signal to the industry of their confidence in our ability to be a global leader. We look forward to continuing our work with TTM and supporting their expanded presence in Central New York.”