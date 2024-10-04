Update No. 1: VSP takes man into custody following suspicious death in Enosburgh

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police takes man into custody following suspicious death in Enosburgh

ENOSBURGH, Vermont (Friday, Oct. 4, 2024) — Jordan Lawyer has been located and taken into custody.

VSP will provide updates when more information is available.

***Initial news release, 11:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is searching for a suspect in an incident that occurred Friday morning, Oct. 4, 2024, in Enosburgh that left one person dead and a second hospitalized.

The suspect is identified as Jordan Lawyer, 29, of Enosburgh. He is believed to be driving a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee that was last reported seen at about 9:30 a.m. on Vermont Route 108 in Bakersfield. The Jeep has Vermont license plate HXL 565.

Anyone who sees the Jeep or Lawyer should immediately call 911 or their nearest police agency and not approach. A photograph of Lawyer is included with this release.

The incident began at about 8:45 when the Vermont State Police received a call reporting a disturbance at a home on West Enosburgh Road, also known as Route 108, near Tyler Branch Road. Responding personnel located one individual deceased outside the home. A second person was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of VSP’s Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Names of those involved will be released following confirmation of identities and notification of relatives.

Anyone with tips on Lawyer’s whereabouts or information that could aid investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -