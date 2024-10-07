Cincinnati Country Rock Group Laurel Canyon Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) releases new single 'All These Eyes'

Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) Band Photo 2024 Cincinnati Conservatory of Music All These Eyes

RCx explores embracing enduring loneliness with their new released single, “All These Eyes”. Soulful melodies with poignant lyrics and a driving groove,

RCx is a Country Rock Band deeply connected with the Laurel Canyon sound of the 1970s and is often compared to Buffalo Springfield, Little Feat, Poco, Eagles, Jackson Browne and Pure Prairie League” — Public Radio

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati based Country-Rock Band, Root Cellar Xtract (RCx), explores embracing enduring loneliness with their new released single, “All These Eyes”. Blending soulful melodies with poignant lyrics and a driving groove, this track promises to resonate with fans of the throwback 70’s sounds of Laurel Canyon Country Rock such as Jackson Browne, Poco, The Eagles and Ohio’s own Pure Prairie League.

https://rootcellarxtract.hearnow.com/all-these-eyes

“All These Eyes” was written by Clyde Bailey in December of 2023 in London. The band was invited to record at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music (CCM) studios. Guided by the golden ears of Cincinnati’s own Aaron Almashy, “All These Eyes” was mixed by Aaron’s Gaslight Studios and mastered by Georgetown Mastering Studio in Nashville.

Formed in 2016 by Clyde Bailey, Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) is an original, soulful California Country Rock Band based out of Cincinnati Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Their first album release was “Rear View Mirrors Eyes” in 2017 and their second album release was “Lonesome Miles” in 2019 and third album “Dusty Afternoon” Dec of 2022.

The Band is peppered with some of Cincinnati’s heavy weight musicians, so much so that CityBeat referred to their “murderer’s row of players” and “Cincinnati’s Country-Rock Supergroup”. Featuring Steve Mueller-Pedal Steel, Phillip Burkhead-Piano, Jim Pelz-Guitar, Eric Sayer-Bass, Jason Smart-Drums, Clyde Bailey Singer/Songwriter/Acoustic Guitar. The band’s live performances have become known for their extended soaring jam solo’s featuring hand-off’s between pedal steel, guitar and piano.

Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) music has spun on over 70 radio stations in 8 different countries. The music charts also took notice and RCx was rated in the top 25 Americana Releases in the country by Roots Radio and also spent many weeks on the AMA Charts. Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) has also opened-up for a number of national acts including “The Little River Band”.

Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) released a Christmas tune in December 2023, “Christmas is Why” that took off on YouTube and then quickly followed up with another new single “Laramie to Cheyenne”. Since then, there have been almost 750K people that have discovered the music of RCx through their YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@RCxBand

On being asked about new release, Clyde Bailey responded, “All These Eyes”, like so many other songs, is about being lonely. Loneliness is everywhere man, it’s part of who we are but it can help us better appreciate the times of our lives when we aren’t lonely. But this tune is also about that added complexity of others knowing that you’re lonely. You know, if you’ve ever been lonely and you are out somewhere and you catch someone’s glance and then wonder or worry that they noticed that you’re lonely. I mean, sometimes when you’re lonely, you just want to be alone being lonely. But ultimately getting to a good place with all of it and finding a way to just keep good company with yourself”.

RCx’s next album is written and most of it already recorded. The band is releasing a new song a month and will eventually roll it all up in 2025 for their fourth album release.

The press has also taken notice of Root Cellar Xtract (RCx):

“…Captures the atmosphere of the classic country rock sound impeccably…”;“…loaded with tremendous musicianship…”;“…rootsy soulfulness, authentic and honest…strong songwriting, insightful, earnest lyrics…rich harmonies…”showcases the group’s spin on the rootsy Rock of the ’70s Laurel Canyon scene (as well as like-minded acts affiliated with it, like Ohio’s Pure Prairie League)”. “For anyone who misses that distinct emotional feeling those songs that came out of the ’70s Laurel Canyon scene gave them, Rear View Mirror Eyes is a must-have. There aren’t many people making music like that anymore, and even if there were, it’s doubtful anyone could do it with the precision and artistry Root Cellar Xtract does.”

-Cincinnati CityBeat

“Root Cellar Xtract is a Country Rock Band deeply connected with the Laurel Canyon California sound of the 1970s and is often compared to Buffalo Springfield, Little Feat, Poco, Eagles, Flying Burrito Brothers, Jackson Browne and Pure Prairie League”

- Public Radio

"… a little band with a great spirit"...these guys play the music they love, the music they want to play and we can hear that authenticity...they make music a living art, they bring a soul...they are owed respect

-ISA Radio in France

The new released single is available on most streaming services to include Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora.

The band can be contacted at RCXBAND@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.