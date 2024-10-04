Department of Safety and Homeland Security Mobile Units Issuing Free Replacement Driver Licenses and IDs for Flood Victims

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services mobile units at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center, Unicoi Police Department and Newport Grammar School are issuing free replacement identification licenses and driver licenses to citizens directly impacted by the East Tennessee floods.

“We established these temporary Driver Services locations so that Tennesseans affected by this devastating flood could replace their driver licenses and IDs lost or damaged in the weather incident at no cost,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “Having a valid ID is needed for so many things as these families begin to the next steps toward recovery.”

The Driver Services mobile unit at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center, 1741 Hwy 19E Bypass, will begin offering expaned services on Monday, Oct. 7. In addition to the free duplicate licenses for flood victims, any Tennessean can complete a road skills and vision test, obtain a regular driver license, commercial driver license, REAL ID, photo ID, or update, replace, or renew their driver license.

The TDOSHS temporary Driver Services locations at the Unicoi Police Department, 3600 Unicoi Drive, and Newport Grammar School, 301 College Street, will continue to offer free duplicate licenses only through Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. These temporary locations will not provide Driver Services to the general public, only flood victims.

All three mobile unit locations are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. The mobile units can only accept payment by credit or debit card.

Citizens may also be able to complete many Driver Service transactions online. Visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html to learn more about TDOSHS’s online services.

For more information about East Tennessee flood recovery resources, visit tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene.html.