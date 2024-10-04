MDE Announces $14.75 Million in Reignited Full-Service Community School Grants (10/4/24) 

MINNEAPOLIS – Today the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) announces the awarding of Full-Service Community School Grants, totaling 14.75 million, to 25 schools across Minnesota. These are the first grants of this kind since 2015. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the Minnesota legislature reignited this grant opportunity during the 2023 legislative session to help schools better serve student and family needs by starting or expanding the full-service community school model. Full-service community schools transform a school into a place where educators, community members, families and students work together to strengthen conditions for student learning and healthy development. These schools often bring together social, medical, out-of-school time care, academic supports and enrichment activities at the school. Schools and communities work together to serve students and families through building strong relationships, partnerships and webs of support. Full-service community schools increase accesses to services such as primary health and dental care, mental health, childcare, career counseling, community connected learning opportunities, and high quality after school programming. “Full-service community schools are vital to their communities for connecting students and families to the resources they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the full-service community school model to 13 new school communities, while further strengthening 12 existing community schools.” The grants will expand systemic supports, community building, and learning opportunities for students, families and communities across Minnesota over the next two years. The Minnesota Department of Education is partnering with the National Center for Community Schools to support grantees in implementing the Essentials for Community Schools framework, by providing technical assistance, consulting, coaching and a community of practice. Startup Grants Valley View Elementary School, Columbia Heights School District

Faribault Area Learning Community, Faribault Public Schools

Eisenhower Elementary School, Hopkins Public Schools

North Education Center Academy in New Hope, Intermediate District 287

South Education Center Academy in Richfield, Intermediate District 287

West Education Center Academy in Minnetonka, Intermediate District 287

Lincoln International High School, Minneapolis

Naytahwaush Community Charter School, Naytahwaush Schools

Richardson Elementary School, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District

Mahtomedi Academy in White Bear Lake, Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916

Discovery Community School, St. Cloud Area Schools

Highwood Hills Elementary School, Saint Paul Public Schools

Voyageurs Expeditionary School in Bemidji, Voyageurs Expeditionary Schools Expansion Grants Early College Academy, Brooklyn Center Community Schools

King Elementary School, Deer River Public Schools

Lincoln Park Middle School, Duluth Public Schools

Denfeld High School, Duluth Public Schools

Myers-Wilkins Elementary School, Duluth Public Schools

Jefferson Elementary School, Faribault Public Schools

Cooper High School, Robbinsdale Area Schools

Gage Elementary School, Rochester Public Schools

Rochester Area Learning Center, Rochester Public Schools

Riverside Elementary School, Rochester Public Schools

Hamline Elementary School, Saint Paul Public Schools

St. Paul City School, Saint Paul Prior to the current grants, 13 schools received Full-Service Community School grants funded through the Minnesota legislature in 2015. In 2022, Minnesota invested $5 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds to two previously funded schools and 12 new sites. Additionally, 51 districts invested local ESSER funds in the full-service community school framework. With today’s announced grants, 38 total schools across Minnesota have received full-service community school grant awards through the Minnesota Department of Education. ###

