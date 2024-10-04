Biobank Management Systems Market to Reach $4.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biobank Management Systems Market by Sample Type (Absorbable Human Tissue & Organ Samples, Plant & Animal Samples and Microbial Samples), and Application (Regenerative Medicine, Life Science Research, Clinical Research and Environmental Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the biobank management systems market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The biobank management systems market is primarily driven by a rise in demand for personalized medicine. Personalized medicine and genomic research require the efficient storage, management, and retrieval of biological samples and associated data. Biobanks play a crucial role in supporting research on diseases, drug discovery, and biomarker identification. Another significant driver is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally, prompting a heightened focus on large-scale epidemiological studies and population-based research. Biobanks provide valuable repositories of biological samples linked with clinical and demographic data, enabling researchers to conduct longitudinal studies and analyze genetic predispositions to diseases. Moreover, regulatory initiatives mandating stringent storage and data management standards for biological samples contribute to the adoption of sophisticated biobank management systems.

Report Coverage & Details

Repot Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $4.6 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Sample Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for the personalized medicine

Rise in adoption of biobank management systems

Surge in number of biobanks Opportunity Technological advancement in biobank management systems Restraint High Product Cost.

Segment Highlights

The human tissue and organ samples segment dominated market share in 2023.

By sample type, human tissue and organ samples segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to a significant increase in medical research requiring access to high-quality human tissue and organ samples. These samples are crucial for studying diseases, developing new treatments, and understanding biological processes at a molecular level. Furthermore, the shift towards personalized or precision medicine relies heavily on the availability of diverse and well-characterized human tissue samples. Biobanks that manage these samples efficiently are thus in high demand to support research aimed at tailoring medical treatments to individual genetic profiles.

The clinical research segment dominated the market share in 2023.

By application, the clinical research segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the growing emphasis on personalized and precision medicine, which relies heavily on the availability of high-quality biospecimens and associated clinical data. Biobanks that support clinical research provide essential resources for studying disease mechanisms, biomarkers, and drug responses tailored to individual patient profiles.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to high adoption of the biobank management systems during the surgeries, strong presence of major key players and well-established healthcare infrastructure and high investment in the research and development in biomedical field. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and emergence of Asia- Pacific region as major hub of biomedical and pharmaceutical research.

Key Players

Agilent Technologies

CloudLIMS

AgileBio SARL

Modul-Bio

Autoscribe Informatics

Krishagni Solutions Pvt Ltd

Information Management Services, Inc.

Technidata Inc

Azenta Inc

Qiagen N.V

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Biobank Management Systems market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



