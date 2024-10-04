Six industry leaders elected to Midwest Real Estate Data Board of Managers

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) announces the election of six real estate professionals to the multiple listing service’s (MLS) Board of Managers. These industry leaders join 11 others on the Board to comprise the team that creates the strategy and policies that drive MRED forward.

Brokers elected are:

Category 1: John Matthews of Baird & Warner, Category 2: Rose Schlickman of Key Realty, Luigui Corral of RE/MAX American Dream, and Category 3: Al Rossell of the Jack Carpenter Organization.

Association executives elected are:

Tina Franklin of Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of REALTORS® and Sharon Halperin of Oak Park Area Association of REALTORS® were elected to fill the association executive seats.

Others serving on the Board are: Fran Broude, Compass; Sue Miller, Dream Real Estate Inc.; Sue Wiskowski-Fair, Realty Executives Premiere; Lynn Madison, Lynn Madison REALTOR®; Jeff Gregory, Realty Executives Success; Aaron Starck, Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate; Tommy Choi, Keller Williams ONEChicago; Pradeep Shukla, American Star Realty; Christopher De Santo, Realty Executives Legacy. Brad Baldwin of First Utah Bank and Tom Hurdelbrink (previously of Northwest Multiple Listing Service) will continue to serve as strategic managers.

"MRED is excited to welcome this outstanding group to our Board of Managers as they guide our strategic vision for the benefit of those we serve," said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. "Our Board and its election process let us uniquely position ourselves to ensure our marketplace is well represented while we embrace any challenges our industry faces."

Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402 jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com

