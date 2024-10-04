Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Set to Reach USD 13.75 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Alternatives | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The non-dairy yogurt industry in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034. Rising health awareness drives demand for natural foods, prompting producers to offer diverse non-dairy yogurt options that cater to varying consumer preferences in flavors, textures, and functionalities, enhancing their appeal in a competitive market.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-dairy yogurt market share is on a promising trajectory, with a projected valuation of USD 8.01 billion in 2024, and expected to surpass USD 13.75 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by the rising trend toward vegan and vegetarian diets, which has significantly increased the demand for plant-based food products.



As health consciousness continues to rise among consumers, there is an increasing shift toward plant-based diets, propelling the demand for non-dairy yogurt options. Made from ingredients such as almond, coconut, soy, and oat, non-dairy yogurt offers an appealing alternative to traditional dairy products, catering to lactose-intolerant individuals, vegans, and health enthusiasts alike.

Key Market Insights:

Health-Conscious Consumers: Growing recognition of lactse intolerance and dairy allergies is driving consumers to seek out non-dairy yogurt alternatives. These products are increasingly recognized for their nutritional benefits, including probiotics and vitamins that promote gut health and overall well-being.

Growing recognition of lactse intolerance and dairy allergies is driving consumers to seek out non-dairy yogurt alternatives. These products are increasingly recognized for their nutritional benefits, including probiotics and vitamins that promote gut health and overall well-being. Flavor Innovation: Non-dairy yogurt brands are innovating continuously, offering diverse flavor options ranging from traditional fruit flavors to more unique selections like salted caramel and matcha green tea, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Non-dairy yogurt brands are innovating continuously, offering diverse flavor options ranging from traditional fruit flavors to more unique selections like salted caramel and matcha green tea, catering to evolving consumer preferences. Clean Label Movement: There is a rising demand for non-dairy yogurt products with clean, transparent labeling. Consumers are looking for options made with natural ingredients, free from artificial additives and preservatives.

There is a rising demand for non-dairy yogurt products with clean, transparent labeling. Consumers are looking for options made with natural ingredients, free from artificial additives and preservatives. Functional Ingredients: Manufacturers are incorporating functional ingredients such as plant-based proteins, prebiotics, and superfoods to enhance the nutritional profile of non-dairy yogurts, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking added health benefits.

“Non-dairy yogurt is not just a trend; it represents a fundamental shift in consumer eating habits. The diverse range of flavors and nutritional benefits offered by plant-based yogurts positions them as a staple in modern diets.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Report:

The non-dairy yogurt market in the U.S. is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, fueled by health awareness and diverse product offerings.

With a projected CAGR of 6.8%, India’s non-dairy yogurt market is experiencing rapid growth driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing health consciousness.

The market in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%, as authorities promote plant-based food production and local manufacturers create products tailored to consumer preferences.

Japan's non-dairy yogurt industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, with a focus on innovative products that incorporate additional health benefits.

The German market is expected to see a CAGR of 5.0%, with consumers increasingly demanding quality and sustainability in their non-dairy yogurt choices.





Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR United States 4.8% India 6.8% China 6.5% Japan 5.8% Germany 5.0%





Competition Outlook of the Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry

The non-dairy yogurt industry is characterized by established players, innovative startups, and private label brands vying for market share. Increasingly, companies are entering into strategic partnerships or making acquisitions in order to expand into new markets and leverage each other’s strengths in expanding their product portfolios. Thus, this allows established players access to new technological developments, such as distribution channels, and start-ups gain resources that enable them to market effectively.

Keeping up with changing customer tastes requires continual product improvement if one is going to remain relevant in the marketplace. This involves creating new flavors, textures, and functions (e.g., added protein or probiotics) as well as integrating novel ingredients such as plant-based milk alternatives (oats, peas, etc.).

Consumer’s choice of foods may be influenced by increasing concerns about how these choices affect their environment and society overall. Companies are making their focus the sourcing ingredients ethically and sustainably. The demand for these products is high among the vegan population and often for vegan consumers, cruelty-free products go hand-in-hand with sustainable and ethically-sourced products. Manufacturers are aware of this tendency of consumers and are finding ways to get more sustainable products into stores. Manufacturers are also taking the help of eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Recent Developments in the Non-Dairy Yogurt Industry

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. revamped its strategy in 2023, as part of its Hain Reimagined plan. As part of the strategy, the company focused on brands like Dream, a core brand. Dream offers non-dairy products made from almond, oat, coconut, and rice milk.

Danone SA introduced the Silk Kids Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative, and So Delicious Dairy Free 0g Added Sugar Yogurt Alternative in 2023, adding to its wide range of dairy alternative products.

Nestlé SA is also expanding its presence in the non-dairy yogurt segment with products such as Good Karma Flaxmilk Yogurt, Häagen-Dazs Non-Dairy Frozen Yogurt, and Natural Bliss Plant-Based Half & Half. The company also acquired Sweet Earth Foods, a maker of plant-based foods, including vegan yogurts, in 2023.









Key Companies in the Market



The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Danone SA

Nestlé SA

Chobani, LLC

Forager Project, LLC,

Valio Ltd

Stonyfield Farm Inc.,

Daiya Foods Inc.

Springfield Creamery Inc.

The Coconut Collaborative

COYO Pty Ltd.

GT’s Living Foods LLC

Key Segments

By Product:

Soy Yogurt

Almond Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt

Oats Yogurt

Rice Yogurt

Pea Yogurt

Others



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Drinkable Yogurt

Spoonable Yogurt

By Flavor:

Plain/Unflavored

Flavored

By Sales Channel:

B2B (HoReCa & Other Food Services)

B2C Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarket/ Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Wholesalers Other Retail Forms





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Der globale Marktanteil von milchfreiem Joghurt ist auf einem vielversprechenden Kurs, mit einem prognostizierten Wert von 8,01 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 und einem erwarteten Anstieg auf über 13,75 Milliarden USD bis 2034, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,60 % während des Prognosezeitraums entspricht. Dieses Wachstum wird größtenteils durch den steigenden Trend zu veganer und vegetarischer Ernährung angetrieben, der die Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Lebensmitteln deutlich erhöht hat.

Da das Gesundheitsbewusstsein der Verbraucher weiter steigt, gibt es eine zunehmende Verlagerung hin zu pflanzlicher Ernährung, was die Nachfrage nach milchfreien Joghurtoptionen ankurbelt. Milchfreier Joghurt wird aus Zutaten wie Mandeln, Kokosnuss, Soja und Hafer hergestellt und bietet eine attraktive Alternative zu herkömmlichen Milchprodukten, die sowohl laktoseintolerante Personen als auch Veganer und Gesundheitsbegeisterte anspricht.

Wichtige Markteinblicke:

• Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher: Die zunehmende Erkenntnis von Laktoseintoleranz und Milchallergien veranlasst Verbraucher, nach milchfreien Joghurtalternativen zu suchen. Diese Produkte werden zunehmend für ihre ernährungsphysiologischen Vorteile anerkannt, darunter Probiotika und Vitamine, die die Darmgesundheit und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden fördern.

• Geschmacksinnovation: Milchfreie Joghurtmarken entwickeln sich ständig weiter und bieten vielfältige Geschmacksoptionen, die von traditionellen Fruchtaromen bis hin zu einzigartigeren Sorten wie gesalzenem Karamell und Matcha-Grüntee reichen, um den sich entwickelnden Vorlieben der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

• Clean-Label-Bewegung: Es gibt eine steigende Nachfrage nach milchfreien Joghurtprodukten mit sauberer, transparenter Kennzeichnung. Verbraucher suchen nach Optionen mit natürlichen Zutaten, frei von künstlichen Zusatz- und Konservierungsstoffen.

• Funktionelle Zutaten: Hersteller integrieren funktionelle Zutaten wie pflanzliche Proteine, Präbiotika und Superfoods, um das Nährwertprofil von milchfreien Joghurts zu verbessern und gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher anzusprechen, die nach zusätzlichen gesundheitlichen Vorteilen suchen.

„Milchfreier Joghurt ist nicht nur ein Trend; er stellt eine grundlegende Veränderung der Essgewohnheiten der Verbraucher dar. Die vielfältige Palette an Geschmacksrichtungen und Nährwerten, die pflanzliche Joghurts bieten, macht sie zu einem Grundnahrungsmittel in der modernen Ernährung.“ - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Kundenpartnerin bei Future Market Insights

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht zum milchfreien Joghurt:

• Der Markt für milchfreien Joghurt in den USA soll voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,8 % wachsen, angetrieben durch Gesundheitsbewusstsein und vielfältige Produktangebote.

• Mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,8 % erlebt der indische Markt für milchfreien Joghurt ein rasantes Wachstum, angetrieben durch steigende verfügbare Einkommen und zunehmendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein.

• Der Markt in China soll voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,5 % wachsen, da die Behörden die Produktion pflanzlicher Lebensmittel fördern und lokale Hersteller Produkte entwickeln, die auf die Vorlieben der Verbraucher zugeschnitten sind.

• Die japanische Branche für milchfreien Joghurt soll voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,8 % wachsen, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf innovativen Produkten mit zusätzlichem gesundheitlichen Nutzen liegt.

• Der deutsche Markt soll eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 5,0 % verzeichnen, da die Verbraucher bei ihrer Wahl von milchfreiem Joghurt zunehmend Qualität und Nachhaltigkeit verlangen.

Wettbewerbsaussichten der Branche für milchfreien Joghurt

Die Branche für milchfreien Joghurt ist geprägt von etablierten Akteuren, innovativen Start-ups und Eigenmarken, die um Marktanteile wetteifern. Immer mehr Unternehmen gehen strategische Partnerschaften ein oder tätigen Übernahmen, um in neue Märkte zu expandieren und die Stärken des jeweils anderen bei der Erweiterung ihrer Produktportfolios zu nutzen. So erhalten etablierte Akteure Zugang zu neuen technologischen Entwicklungen wie Vertriebskanälen, und Start-ups erhalten Ressourcen, die ihnen eine effektive Vermarktung ermöglichen.

Um mit den sich ändernden Kundengeschmäckern Schritt zu halten, sind kontinuierliche Produktverbesserungen erforderlich, wenn man auf dem Markt relevant bleiben möchte. Dazu gehört die Entwicklung neuer Geschmacksrichtungen, Texturen und Funktionen (z. B. zusätzliches Protein oder Probiotika) sowie die Integration neuartiger Zutaten wie pflanzlicher Milchalternativen (Hafer, Erbsen usw.).

Die Lebensmittelauswahl der Verbraucher kann durch zunehmende Bedenken darüber beeinflusst werden, wie sich diese Entscheidungen auf ihre Umwelt und die Gesellschaft insgesamt auswirken. Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf die ethische und nachhaltige Beschaffung von Zutaten. Die Nachfrage nach diesen Produkten ist unter der veganen Bevölkerung hoch und für vegane Verbraucher gehen tierversuchsfreie Produkte oft Hand in Hand mit nachhaltigen und ethisch einwandfreien Produkten. Die Hersteller sind sich dieser Tendenz der Verbraucher bewusst und finden Wege, mehr nachhaltige Produkte in die Geschäfte zu bringen. Die Hersteller nutzen auch die Hilfe umweltfreundlicher Verpackungslösungen.

Jüngste Entwicklungen in der milchfreien Joghurtindustrie

• Die Hain Celestial Group Inc. überarbeitete ihre Strategie im Jahr 2023 im Rahmen ihres Plans „Hain Reimagined“. Im Rahmen der Strategie konzentrierte sich das Unternehmen auf Marken wie Dream, eine Kernmarke. Dream bietet milchfreie Produkte aus Mandel-, Hafer-, Kokos- und Reismilch an.

• Danone SA führte 2023 die Mandelmilch-Joghurtalternative Silk Kids und die milchfreie Joghurtalternative So Delicious ohne Zuckerzusatz ohne Zucker ein und erweiterte damit sein breites Angebot an Milchalternativen.

• Nestlé SA erweitert außerdem seine Präsenz im Segment der milchfreien Joghurts mit Produkten wie Good Karma Flaxmilk Yogurt, Häagen-Dazs Non-Dairy Frozen Yogurt und Natural Bliss Plant-Based Half & Half. Das Unternehmen erwarb 2023 auch Sweet Earth Foods, einen Hersteller von pflanzlichen Lebensmitteln, darunter vegane Joghurts.

Wichtige Unternehmen auf dem Markt

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• Danone SA

• Nestlé SA

• Chobani, LLC

• Forager Project, LLC,

• Valio Ltd

• Stonyfield Farm Inc.,

• Daiya Foods Inc.

• Springfield Creamery Inc.

• The Coconut Collaborative

• COYO Pty Ltd.

• GT’s Living Foods LLC

Wichtige Segmente

Nach Produkt:

• Sojajoghurt

• Mandeljoghurt

• Kokosjoghurt

• Haferjoghurt

• Reisjoghurt

• Erbsenjoghurt

• Andere

Nach Art:

• Bio

• Konventionell

Nach Form:

• Trinkjoghurt

• Löffeljoghurt

Nach Geschmack:

• Natur/ohne Geschmack

• Aromatisiert

Nach Vertriebskanal:

• B2B (HoReCa und andere Lebensmitteldienstleistungen)

• B2C

o Modern Lebensmitteleinzelhändler

o Hypermarkt/Supermarkt

o Convenience Store

o Fachgeschäft

o Online-Einzelhändler

o Großhändler

o Andere Einzelhandelsformen

Nach Region:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Europa

• Ostasien

• Südasien

• Ozeanien

• Naher Osten und Afrika

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

