Data Monetization Market is Predicted to Evolve at an Impressive 10.70% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Data Monetization market will attain a value of USD 16.98 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.70% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing adoption of digital transformation initiatives around the world and rising demand for data across all industry verticals are fueling the demand for data monetization. Increasing realization of the importance of data in business operations and success is also expected to favor data monetization market development across the study period and beyond.

Data Monetization Market

Data Monetization Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.53 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 16.98 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Data Type, Business Function, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of custom data monetization solutions Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of data-driven decision-making

Large Enterprises Spearhead Data Monetization Owing to their Ownership of Massive Data Volumes

Large enterprises are turning towards data monetization as they already possess a large volume of data that they can monetize and sell. Increasing emphasis on data-driven decision-making in businesses around the world is boosting the demand for diverse datasets, which large enterprises can provide. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies is also making it easy for large enterprises to lead the global data monetization market growth.

Information Technology Industry Projected to Boost Data Monetization Demand at a Notable Pace Going Forward

Increasing emphasis on data-driven decision-making in IT and telecommunication organizations is projected to primarily boost data monetization demand. Rising use of advanced technologies such as big data and cloud computing in the IT industry is also creating an opportune setting for data monetization. Moreover, growing ease of data monetization through automation and advanced technologies is also expected to offer new business opportunities for data monetization companies in this vertical.

North America Remains the Undisputed Leader in Data Monetization Owing to Presence of Key Data Monetization Companies

North American countries have always been quick to adopt new technologies, and this trend is also true for data monetization market as well. Rapid adoption of advanced digital technologies by organizations in this region and presence of key data monetization providers allows North America to maintain its dominant stance in the global market landscape. The United States is projected to be the most opportune market in this region followed by Canada.

Data Monetization Market Insights:

Drivers

Emphasis on improving business operations

Adoption of data-driven decision-making

Growing volume of data generation

Restraints

Lower data quality and duplication issues

Lack of adequate infrastructure to facilitate efficient data monetization

Prominent Players in Data Monetization Market

The following are the Top Data Monetization Companies

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infosys Limited

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Accenture plc

AT&T Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Data Monetization Market Report

What drives the global data monetization market growth?

Who are the leading data monetization providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for data monetization in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing volumalytics, development of custom data monetization solutions), influencing the growth of Data Monetization market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Ela e of data around the world, rising demand for data-driven decision-making, advancements in data technologies), restraints (lower data quality, duplicate data issues, absence of adequate infrastructure for data monetization), and opportunities (integration of data an borate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the data monetization market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

