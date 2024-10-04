CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises NANO Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by October 8, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNE). The lawsuit is captioned Yang v. Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc., No. 1:24-cv-06057 (S.D.N.Y.), and is filed on behalf of purchasers of NANO securities between May 8, 2024 and July 18, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors who purchased or acquired NANO securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 8, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

NANO, headquartered in New York City, defines itself as an “early stage nuclear energy company” in the process of “developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable clean energy solutions.”

According to the lawsuit, NANO and its senior executives misled investors about its financial and business prospects, failing to disclose that: (i) NANO’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; (ii) NANO’s timelines for commercialization were unreasonably optimistic; and (iii) these issues were likely to have a negative impact on NANO’s projected revenues and growth.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at phamner@bm.net or (215) 875-3048.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague , with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

