Capricor Therapeutics to Present Long-Term Data from HOPE-2 Open Label Extension Study at 2024 World Muscle Society Congress

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, announced today that the Company will present the three-year safety and efficacy results from its HOPE-2 open-label extension (OLE) study with lead asset deramiocel for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The data will highlight the long-term, multi-modal benefits of deramiocel in a late-breaking poster presentation at the 29th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS 2024), taking place October 8-12, 2024, in Prague, Czechia.



“We look forward to sharing the latest updates from our HOPE-2 OLE trial at this year’s World Muscle Society Congress,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. “The results of this study are foundational to our recent announcement to commence the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for potential approval of deramiocel to treat patients with DMD-cardiomyopathy and continue to support the long-term impact of deramiocel for the treatment of DMD."

Late Breaking Poster Title: Multi-modal benefits of deramiocel (CAP-1002) in late-stage patients with DMD: a new treatment approach to target skeletal and cardiac muscle pathogenesis (HOPE 2-OLE trial: 36-month data) Lead Author: Dr. Craig McDonald (UC Davis) Details: 721LBP, Session 4, October 11, 2024 (9:45-10:45 a.m. EDT (15:45-16:45 CEST)

A copy of the poster presentation will be added to the publications section of the Capricor website following the presentation. The full WMS 2024 program is available at https://www.wms2024.com/page/programme.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, deramiocel (CAP-1002), an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown deramiocel to demonstrate immunomodulatory, antifibrotic, and regenerative actions specifically tailored for dystrophinopathies and heart disease. Deramiocel is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor is also harnessing the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX™ platform in preclinical development focused on the areas of vaccinology, targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins and small molecule therapeutics to potentially treat and prevent a diverse array of diseases. At Capricor, we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit capricor.com, and follow Capricor on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of deramiocel (CAP-1002) for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval.

Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of deramiocel (CAP-1002) for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.

