Xilio Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting taking place in Houston, Texas, from November 6-10, 2024. The company plans to present preclinical data from its tumor-activated SELECTIVE EFFECTOR-ENHANCED CELL ENGAGER (SEECR) format.



Poster presentation details:

Title: Tumor-activated immune cell engagers designed to drive synthetic immunity against cancer demonstrated protease-dependent activation and robust anti-tumor activity in preclinical models

1296 Presentation Date: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 Time: Lunch and Poster Viewing: 12:15 – 1:45 p.m. CST; Poster reception: 7:10 – 8:40 p.m. CST

Lunch and Poster Viewing: 12:15 – 1:45 p.m. CST; Poster reception: 7:10 – 8:40 p.m. CST Location: George R. Brown Convention Center



About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated clinical and preclinical I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment, including tumor-activated cytokines and antibodies (including bispecifics) and immune cell engagers (including tumor-activated cell engagers and tumor-activated effector-enhanced cell engagers). Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

