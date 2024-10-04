NextCure to Give Two Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced two presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting, to be held in Houston, TX from November 6-10, 2024. NextCure will share pre-clinical data from LNCB74 (B7-H4 ADC) and biomarker data from NC410 combination study with pembrolizumab in ICI-naïve MSS/MSI-L CRC during poster sessions.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: LNCB74 is a B7-H4 antibody-drug conjugate with a β-glucuronide linker-MMAE payload system to enhance therapeutic index in B7-H4 expressing cancers

Lead Author: Shannon M. Kahan

Abstract Number: 1051

Session Date & Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Title: NC410 in combination with pembrolizumab improves anti-tumor responses by promoting collagen remodeling and tumor immunity in advanced ICI naive MSS/MSI-L colorectal cancer (CRC)

Lead Author: Alina Barbu

Abstract Number: 632

Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 7:10 – 8:30 PM

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of differentiated mechanisms of actions including antibody-drug conjugates, antibodies and proteins. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response. http://www.nextcure.com

