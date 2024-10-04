HotelPlanner partners with USA Archery’s Two National Collegiate Events, Collegiate Target Nationals and Collegiate 3D Nationals

Athletes and fans gain access to great hotels at great rates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotelplanner, a leading provider of online group hotel booking solutions, announced today that it is partnering with USA Archery’s two national collegiate events, Collegiate Target Nationals and Collegiate 3D Nationals. The deal will run in 2026.



HotelPlanner will continue to be the official hotel reservations partner for USA Archery, while also becoming the title sponsor of Collegiate Target and Collegiate 3D for 2025 and 2026.

“HotelPlanner is proud to renew its sponsorship of USA Archery,” said Global President of HotelPlanner, Bruce Rosenberg. “We believe in supporting the team and being a part of the pursuit of excellence to achieve a medal in the next Olympic Games.

“Collegiate archery is a great feeder source for the USA Olympic team. Supporting collegiate archery increases the opportunity to develop an Olympic winner.”

“We have been so grateful to HotelPlanner for their support,” began USA Archery CEO, Rod Menzer. “This new agreement underlines the strength of our partnership as well as HotelPlanner’s continued commitment to help develop our sport at all levels.”

The 2024 edition of Collegiate 3D starts in Alabama on Thursday. There will be more than 470 student athletes - a record for this event - converging on the Graham Creek Interpretive Center, with the University of the Cumberlands as defending champions. Plus, there will be a new collegiate team involved. The University of Rio Grande only began its collegiate archery program earlier this year.

You can follow along here with the live scores and results. There will be photos each day from the event, plus the mixed equipment team competition be broadcast live on Saturday from 6.30pm CT, with coverage on USA Archery’s YouTube channel.

