Lyell Immunopharma Announces the Acceptance Abstracts for Presentation at 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies, announced today that three abstracts highlighting its pipeline of clinical product candidates and anti-exhaustion technology have been accepted for presentation at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place in Houston, TX, Nov. 6-10, 2024.



The three presentations highlight anti-exhaustion technology and product candidates being advanced in Lyell’s pipeline of cell therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, including the first presentation at a scientific conference of translational data from the LYL797 Phase 1 clinical trial demonstrating solid tumor infiltration and cell killing by reprogrammed ROR1 CAR T cells.

Details of the poster presentations are below:

LYL797 ROR1 CAR T-cell Translational Data Demonstrated T-cell Reprogramming Limited Exhaustion, Maintained Stemness, and Resulted in Tumor Infiltration and Cell Killing in Patients with Solid Tumors

Abstract Number: 285

285 Presentation Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 12:15-1:45 p.m. and 5:25-6:55 p.m.

Multiomic profiling of LYL119: A Reprogrammed ROR1 CAR T Product Generates T cells with Reduced Exhaustion and Enhanced Memory Characteristics Associated with Increased AP-1 and Reduced NR4A Bindings

Abstract Number: 283

283 Presentation Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, 12:15-1:45 p.m. and 5:25-6:55 p.m.

Utilizing Stim-R™ Technology to Reduce Irradiated Feeder Cells in the Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Culture Process

Abstract Number: 440

Presentation Date & Time: Saturday Nov. 9, 2024, 12:00-1:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

About Lyell

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies, including three product candidates in or entering Phase 1 clinical development for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies. Lyell’s product candidates are enhanced with novel anti-exhaustion technology designed to address barriers that limit consistent and long-lasting responses to cell therapy for solid tumors: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to persist and self-renew to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity. Lyell applies its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology to address these barriers to develop new medicines with improved durable clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

