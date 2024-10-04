Power Solutions International to attend The Battery Show in Detroit, October 7-10

WOOD DALE, Ill., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems, is excited to announce its attendance in The Battery Show, scheduled from October 7 to 10, 2024, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Mich.



Company officials will be present and available to discuss PSI's innovative New Energy product line, which includes state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery and power products specifically designed for heavy industrial and other equipment applications. These products exemplify PSI’s commitment to delivering clean energy solutions that address the evolving needs of industrial sectors.

"The Battery Show presents a valuable opportunity for us to engage with industry professionals and showcase our latest advancements in lithium-ion battery technology," said Robert Shailes, PSI’s Director of New Business Development. "Our New Energy product line is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable power solutions in heavy industrial applications, and we are eager to share these innovations with the market."

PSI’s involvement in The Battery Show highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to pioneering alternative energy solutions. As industries increasingly shift towards sustainable practices, PSI continues to lead the way in developing high-performance, environmentally responsible power systems.

For more information about Power Solutions International and its New Energy product line, visit www.psiengines.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

Contact:

Marketing

media@psiengines.com

Website: www.psiengines.com

