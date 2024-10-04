Monument Realty PGA District to Host Toys for Tots for North Texas Kickoff

PGA Frisco is a part of the top resort in Texas Toys for Tots launches their 2024 giving season October 17 at PGA Frisco Thousands of new, unwrapped toys needed for 2024 Toys for Tots campaign

Top Resort in Texas To Help Launch Holiday Giving Campaign

Since we opened last year, Omni PGA Frisco has made a commitment to be a strong community partner. We are proud to help create a more magical holiday season for all children in North Texas.” — Jeff Smith, Managing Director and Vice President, Omni PGA Frisco Resort

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, the dedicated volunteers of Toys for Tots are working to ensure that every child in North Texas can receive a new gift during this season of giving.Toys for Tots in North Texas will kick off its 2024 giving season on Thursday, Oct. 17, with a full day of fun at the Monument Realty PGA District, 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, Texas.The day begins bright and early at 7 a.m. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney will be joined onsite by five-time Super Bowl champion Charles Haley to challenge North Texas mayors to match the philanthropic spirit of those in his city.Last year, Toys for Tots in Collin County collected more than 20,000 gifts, and it hopes to exceed those numbers this year. Additional guests at the morning kickoff include Mike Stuckey, the vice president of the Toys for Tots Foundation; WWF and MMA wrestling champion Bobby Lashley; and U.S. Marines in dress blues. The public is invited to join the party from 7-10 a.m.At 7 a.m., supporters and golf aficionados are invited to join the “Golf Par-tee” on The Swing, the Omni PGA Frisco resort’s 10-hole par-3 course. The tournament features a shotgun start. Golfers will play as teams of four, and there will be great swag bags and prizes. Registration is $150 per player and can be done here: ticketleap.events/tickets/collincountytoysfortots/ntx-toys-for-tots-kick-off. All proceeds from this benefit event will fund purchasing toys for less fortunate children this holiday season.The festivities resume at the PGA District at 5 p.m., when Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will answer the challenge led by Mayor Cheney in the morning. The mayor will be joined by Santa and his elves as well as a collection of area high school cheer and drill teams.The mascots of several Collin County sports teams, including the Dallas Legends, the Dallas Sidekicks and the Allen Americans, will challenge each other in a putting contest on the Dance Floor, the PGA District’s massive putting course.The public is invited to enjoy the free celebration throughout the day. While there, guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, which can be placed in one of the donation boxes located throughout the Omni PGA Frisco Resort grounds. Guests who choose to purchase a toy from Gimme Toys, the curated toy store in the PGA District, will get a 20% discount on any item purchased for the Toys for Tots program.Omni PGA Frisco hopes this is the beginning of a long and successful partnership with Toys for Tots.“Since we opened last year, Omni PGA Frisco has made a commitment to be a strong community partner,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “We are proud to help create a more magical holiday season for all children in North Texas.”The resort will maintain donation boxes throughout the resort beginning Oct. 17 through this year’s Dec.16 deadline.Founded in 1947, the mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. 2023 was a record-breaking year! Marine Toys for Tots distributed an unprecedented 25.5 million toys, books, and games to 10.3 million disadvantaged children with the help of 50,000+ Volunteers. To date, Toys for Tots has distributed: 677 million toys to 301 million deserving children. We are grateful for everyone who provided hope and joy in 2023!

