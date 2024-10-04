Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2025 Calendar is Available

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s colorful 2025 calendar is now available.

The calendar includes striking photography of Vermont species, along with hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month, making it the perfect gift for anyone who loves the outdoors.

“Vermont’s wildlife, habitats and people are interconnected. This calendar celebrates that,” said Commissioner of Fish and Wildlife Christopher Herrick. “It showcases northwoods birds like Gray Jays alongside game species like moose, furbearers like the red fox, and of course our newly designated state mushroom the bear’s head tooth.”

The calendar highlights work by well-known Vermont photographers including Meg Madden and Roger Irwin, as well as up-and-coming artists like Josh Blouin and Emanuel Soza-Foias. It is available for $15 from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a printable free-shipping mail-in order form online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

Proceeds from calendar sales contribute to the department’s Habitat Stamp Fund, which helps protect and manage land for Vermont’s wildlife.