Macao University of Tourism (UTM) Team Wins Three Medallions for Excellence at the 47th WorldSkills Competition

MACAU, October 4 - The 47th WorldSkills Competition was held in Lyon, France, from 10 to 15 September, bringing together over 1,400 outstanding young competitors from around the world. After several days of intense competition, three Macao competitors trained by the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) won Medallions for Excellence, including two students from UTM, bringing honour to Macao.

Since 2015, UTM has been entrusted by the Labour Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government to serve as the representative entity for Macao’s participation in the WorldSkills Competition. This has involved the selection and training of competitors in the categories of Hotel Reception, Bakery, Pâtisserie and Confectionery, Restaurant Service, and Cooking. To prepare Macao competitors for this international competition, the university actively leveraged its unique advantages by collaborating with industry partners and schools in other regions, developing comprehensive training programmes to enhance their skill levels. Ultimately, UTM students Huang Wenyi and Chan Chi Lek, along with University of Macau student Nelia Choi Rodrigues, won Medallions for Excellence in Cooking, Hotel Reception and Restaurant Service respectively.

Huang Wenyi and Chan Chi Lek stated that this competition significantly enhanced their skills and adaptability, and they expressed gratitude to UTM for providing professional training and valuable exchange opportunities, which allowed them to grow rapidly in a short period and laid a solid foundation for their future career development. They encouraged other students to participate in this competition, as it is not only a challenge to their skills but also a valuable opportunity for self-improvement and growth.

UTM extends its heartfelt gratitude to the faculty members who served as the experts and trainers in this competition, including: Mr. Benjamin Chen Kuan Ting in the category of Cooking; Mr. Kurma Mac Seac Kuong in the category of Hotel Reception; Mr. Antonio Miguel Gigante Gassmann de Oliveira in the category of Restaurant Service; Mr. David Charles Wiley JR in the category of Bakery; Ms. Marieta Wong in the category of Pâtisserie and Confectionery; as well as the Dr. Christy Ng Yen Nee for providing translation service. Additionally, special thanks to the teams from Mainland China in the categories of Cooking, Hotel Reception, Restaurant Service, and Pâtisserie and Confectionery for conducting joint training with the Macao Team, as well as to Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 and Angsana Zhuhai Hengqin for providing training assistance.

Looking ahead, UTM will continue to strengthen its cooperation with industries, offering students more internship and exchange opportunities. This will ensure they master the latest industry trends, cultivate high-quality talents, and improve the standards of tourism industry in Macao, thereby enhance Macao’s competitiveness on the international stage.