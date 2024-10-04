Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Global Market 2024 To Reach $47.21 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.0%

Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-therapeutic biomolecules market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.91 billion in 2023 to $31.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased research and development (r&d) investments, growing applications in research and diagnostics, rising awareness and adoption, strategic collaborations and partnerships, regulatory support.

The non-therapeutic biomolecules market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $47.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging market opportunities, advancements in data analytics and integration, growing focus on precision medicine, increasing investment in personalized healthcare, expanding application areas.

The increased healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the non-therapeutic biomolecules market going forward. Increased healthcare expenditure often leads to greater funding for medical research and development. Non-therapeutic biomolecules are often used in diagnostic tools and tests. Higher healthcare spending may indicate a greater emphasis on disease prevention, early detection, and personalized medicine. This increased focus on diagnostics can contribute to the growth of the non-therapeutic biomolecules market.

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Siemens AG, LS Electric Co. Ltd, Entec Electric & Electronic Co. Ltd, EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn. Bhd, Lucy Electric Ltd., Ormazabal Corporación Empresarial S.L., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Orecco Electric d.o.o, Alfanar Group Ltd., LSIS Co.Ltd., Toshiba Corp., CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd., SwitchGear Company NV, NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd., G&W Electric Company, C&S Electric Limited, E+I Engineering Ltd., Hawker Siddeley Switchgear Ltd., Kappa Engineering (Pty) Ltd., KONCAR - Electrical Industry Inc., Laxmi Electronics Pvt. Ltd., MGC Moser-Glaser AG, Mors Smitt B.V, Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., RPS Switchgear Limited, S&S Power Switchgear Limited, Slaters Electricals Ltd., Switchgear Power Systems LLC, Tavrida Electric AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., TGOOD Global Ltd., Trayer Engineering Corporation, VEO Oy, Wahah Electric Supply Company of Saudi Arabia Co., Xiamen Huadian Switchgear Co. Ltd.

Major companies in the market are focusing on developing new cell separation technology to increase throughput and optimize processes, thus, to gain a competitive advantage in the market. This innovative research-only kit is created to provide scientists with a crucial solution to biological and lab workflow difficulties.

1) By Trad Pharma: Enzymes, Recombinant Proteins, Plasmids, Peptides, Oligonucleotides, Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By End User: Research, Pharma, In vitro diagnostics(IVD)

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Non-therapeutic biomolecule refers to the organic compounds created by cells and living things. These compounds come in a wide range of shapes and sizes and carry out a wide variety of tasks in body functioning.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-therapeutic biomolecules market size, non-therapeutic biomolecules market drivers and trends, non-therapeutic biomolecules market major players and non-therapeutic biomolecules market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

