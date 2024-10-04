Mardi Winder-Adams of Positive Communication Systems LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPLES, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive Communication Systems, LLC, founded by divorce coach Mardi Winder-Adams, is proud to announce specialized Divorce Coaching Services. Building upon years of experience in family mediation and executive coaching, Winder-Adams aims to provide essential support for individuals navigating the tumultuous journey of divorce.

Bringing Years of Expertise to the Table

Mardi Winder-Adams, originally from Canada, began her career as a family and divorce mediator. After relocating to the United States in 2002, she dedicated seven years to working as a Domestic Violence Client Advocate, primarily assisting women and occasionally men, who were attempting to extricate themselves from abusive relationships. This role involved helping clients prepare their legal paperwork and providing emotional support, though not serving in a legal capacity herself.

With the dissolution of the organization, Winder-Adams pivoted to executive and leadership consulting. Through this work, she discovered that many high-level professionals’ workplace issues were deeply intertwined with personal challenges, notably those stemming from separations and divorces. This realization guided her to the field of divorce coaching, where she utilizes her background in mediation and executive coaching to address these multifaceted concerns.

Mardi Winder-Adams holds an International Coach Federation (ICF) certification in coaching and a Board-Certified Coach (BCC) certification in Executive and Leadership Coaching. In 2017, she further specialized by obtaining a Divorce Transition Coaching certification, formalizing her pivot to this crucial area of need.

Having experienced divorce herself and the subsequent passing of her second husband, Winder-Adams brings a deeply personal understanding to her practice. Her primary focus is on helping women, though she also works men and gender-fluid individuals navigating the complexities of varied and non-traditional relationships.

Addressing Unique Challenges Faced by Women

Women often experience guilt about ending a relationship, a sentiment with which Winder-Adams is intimately familiar. Statistics indicate that around 70% of divorces in the United States are initiated by women, many of whom have agonized over the decision for months or even years. Winder-Adams provides a space for them to gain clarity and move past feelings of chaos and overwhelming stress.

Navigating High-Conflict Situations with Expertise

Winder-Adams acknowledges the challenging nature of high-conflict divorces, where legal expenses can be astronomical. While she cannot offer pro bono services, she emphasizes that powerful alternatives are emerging. Supporting women through high conflict divorce by providing customized coaching services can help reduce the time and costs of the process . Coaching involves working with the client to strategically plan for all stages of the process, from how to collect the necessary documents to how to hire the best divorce team.

Winder-Adams also assists clients in understanding the necessary steps to prepare for meetings with attorneys, helping to streamline the process and reduce costs. Divorce coaching assists clients in preparing for mediation and in handling difficult conversations with confidence and clarity.

Highlighting the success of her clients, Winder-Adams shares inspiring stories, including that of a woman in her late 60s who not only successfully navigated her divorce but went on to complete a PhD. These narratives underscore the transformative potential of effective divorce coaching.

Comprehensive Services for Every Need

Positive Communication Systems, LLC offers several tailored services:

VIP Package: An eight-month program featuring three 45-minute sessions per month, unlimited text and email support, and additional calls or Zoom meetings at no extra cost.

Basic Package: Ideal for clients seeking a more budget-friendly option, this package includes two 30-minute sessions per month, with unlimited text and email support during business hours and weekends.

Mediation Preparation Package: Two or three sessions focused solely on helping clients prepare for mediation.

Additionally, Winder-Adams hosts a free podcast titled “The D-Shift,” which provides education, inspiration, and motivation for women before, during, and after divorce, accessible through the company’s website.

To help reach all women going through a divorce, Winder-Adams also authored “From I Do to I’m Done: A Woman’s Guide to Preparing for Divorce.” Rather than being a how-to about divorce, it’s a how-to book about how to plan and what to expect during a divorce.

Mardi Winder-Adams remains optimistic about the future of divorce coaching, noting that the American Bar Association’s recognition of divorce coaching as a form of alternative dispute resolution heralds positive changes for the field.

For more information about Mardi Winder-Adams and Positive Communication Systems, LLCs, please visit https://www.divorcecoach4women.com/

