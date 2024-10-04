Middle East: The ICRC urgently calls on all parties to protect civilians

"The risks are massive. If the violence continues to escalate, the potential harm to civilians is incalculable," said Nicolas Von Arx, the ICRC’s regional director for the Near and Middle East.

“All parties must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to reduce the suffering of civilians and pave the way for a more stable and peaceful future,” Von Arx said. “Dehumanization that fuels more cycles of violence must be shunned by all sides.”

Civilians have already borne the brunt of armed conflict over the last year, with the kidnapping of hostages in Israel and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. And now we see a concerning spread of loss of life and destruction in Lebanon. The ICRC calls on all sides to avoid the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, as these cause indiscriminate harm, leading to a potentially significant toll on civilian lives, homes, and essential infrastructure.

People displaced from their homes must be allowed to flee in safety and able to access humanitarian assistance. The most vulnerable, including children, the elderly, and those with disabilities, face an increasing risk of life-threatening conditions as healthcare services and essential supplies are stretched thin. Ambulances, healthcare facilities and first responders must be protected.

Parties to the conflict must ensure the basic needs of civilians, including water, food and medical care, and they must facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of supplies, equipment and personnel of all humanitarian and impartial aid organizations.

Working with our partners in the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, the ICRC is ramping up its efforts across the region, particularly its support to healthcare services. But the scale of needs may soon become so overwhelming that humanitarian organizations would not be able to respond to them all.