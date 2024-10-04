Dillard’s Offers Exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to Benefit Select Ronald McDonald House Charities Chapters in the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to further its commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) with Dillard’s 30th annual holiday fundraiser. Since 1994, Dillard’s has supported RMHC families with a fundraiser benefiting select RMHC programs across the United States.



Create some magic with this all-new cookbook from Southern Living, featuring inventive recipes and page after page of holiday decorating ideas. Find inspiration from Southern Living stylists using pieces from the Southern Living Home Collection, exclusively at Dillard’s. With 100+ brand-new recipes and 115+ full-color photos throughout, this Christmas 2024 cookbook is the must-have resource for entertaining with elegance and ease this holiday season.

The cookbook is available now in all Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at dillards.com for just $15. Profits from the sale of the cookbook will benefit select RMHC Chapters in Dillard’s markets in the U.S.

“In 2023, Ronald McDonald House Charities cared for millions of families with children who are ill or injured around the world,” said Joanna Sabato, Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at RMHC. “We’re incredibly grateful for Dillard’s continuous support of our mission through the sale of their Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.”

Now in its 30th year of support, Dillard’s has raised more than $15.8 million to benefit RMHC. “Our continued relationship with RMHC gives all of us at Dillard’s an enormous sense of pride. We look forward to another successful fundraiser this year and are honored to support RMHC programs in our communities,” said Denise Mahaffy, senior vice president of Dillard’s.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 255 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. RMHC programs and services help families have what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard’s locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

Southern Living Christmas Cookbook The 2024 Southern Living Christmas Cookbook is available exclusively at Dillard's.

