Emerita Sponsors First Sustainable Mining Event in Huelva Province – SIM ‘Sustainable International Mining’ Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is proud to announce its sponsorship of the inaugural Sustainable International Mining Summit (SIM) on October 10, 2024, taking place in the Guadiana Eurocity of Ayamonte, in the province of Huelva, Spain.



This landmark event, hosted by Global Omnium, a leading sustainability-focused company in Spain and across Europe, and strategic partner of the Company, aims to foster dialogue and collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and local communities on sustainable mining practices, highlighting the essential role of mining in the energy transition.

The SIM Summit will feature a comprehensive agenda divided into three dynamic topics, Environmental, Social, and Governance practices, showcasing international speakers from European and Canadian institutions, and renowned experts from various industrial sectors. Participants will engage in discussions surrounding innovative sustainability initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and cutting-edge technologies that can drive the mining industry towards a more sustainable future.

Emerita is honoured to participate in this event and actively embraces initiatives that promote sustainable mining practices. "Our commitment to responsible mining aligns perfectly with the goals of this event," stated Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita. "We believe that collaboration is key to advancing sustainability in our industry, and we are excited to be part of this important conversation."

Emerita is dedicated to advancing sustainable mining practices while delivering value to its stakeholders. With a focus on responsible resource management and community engagement, Emerita is committed to making a positive impact in the mining sector and looks forward to participating at the Sustainable International Mining Summit.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

