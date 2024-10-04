Coach and Psychoanalyst Dr. Judy Logue to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy Logue is a psychoanalyst who has helped people for more than 50 years in her private practice in NJ, NY, California, and now in St Lucie County, Florida. She has an advanced degree in social work and a PhD from Rutgers University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. She offers long and short-term psychotherapy and psychoanalysis, and solution-focused therapy. Judy added health/wellness, relationship, and executive coaching to her practice in 2002. She integrates contemporary psychoanalytic practice in her work with people who want relief from painful emotional symptoms, to improve their relationships, maximize their potential, and gain greater control over their lives. She has an extensive list of publication credits which are available on her website (inside the CV section) and is an invited speaker on popular topics.

Judy says: “Since early childhood I have been fascinated by people and why we do what we do. My curiosity is as strong today as it was then. Because I was disappointed as an undergraduate that psychology was experimental and more about rats than people, I turned to history and a major in Government. At least I could study human behavior! I have been most fortunate to find the International Psychohistory Association to combine my interests with talks and publications on my favorite subjects.”

Dr. Logue is licensed to practice psychotherapy in the states of Fl, NY and NJ. Her coaching practice and telehealth technology enable her to see clients in places such as Africa, China, Alaska, the UK, and Hawaii. As a student aviation pilot, she began working with women commercial pilots – a specialty that has been further inspired by her move to an aviation community. As a life member of the American Psychological Association, and the American Psychoanalytic Association, and a former board member in each of them, Judy loves working with dedicated colleagues who give back professionally, as well as mentor the next generation of psychologists and psychoanalysts. She has taught courses in a medical school, a university, an undergraduate college, a high school, and in two psychoanalytic institutes. She says she has probably learned more from her students than they have learned from her!

As a survivor of an aggressive cancer over a decade ago, Judy feels she can relate and talk more easily about disability, chronic illnesses, death, and dying. She has written and talked at conferences about her experience, and on treating a patient who died of a terminal cancer. When you hear her on the radio, her warmth and humor come through. She will tell you that she is grateful that she read the Reader’s Digest in elementary school because it taught her that “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” She also made sure that her colleagues sent her jokes to help her get through radiation and chemotherapy.

Although she has worked with people who have different medical, psychiatric, and psychological diagnoses, such as panic disorder, anxiety, depression, phobias, acute or chronic illnesses, alcohol, or other addictions, she has found that motivation to heal and change is as important, if not more important, than the diagnosis.

Sometimes adjunct techniques such as meditation, self-hypnosis, and books (“bibliotherapy”) are helpful Judy often refers to other professionals and programs with expertise that will be beneficial and expedite treatment and life goals.

Dr. Logue is active and energetic. She welcomes inquiries from people who may want to talk things over in a safe and private environment. Feel free to call her anytime for a consultation. Her contact information is at www.judithlogue.com.

Throughout her years as a practicing psychoanalyst Judith has held the role of trainer and educator many times. She does her best to listen and guide with empathy. Please join us to learn more about Judith and her ideas about helping others.

Close Up Radio will feature Psychoanalyst & Coach Judith (Judy) Logue in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, October 8th at 12:00 noon, EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Judy and her work, please visit her website: www.judithlogue.com

