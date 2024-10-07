Cloud Robotics Market

The rise in demand for work from home and remote working tools during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering at a CAGR of 25.3% | The Global Cloud Robotics Market Size Reach USD 43.73 Billion by 2031 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global cloud robotics market size was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 43.73 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 325 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17008 Increase in the popularity of remote working, surge in demand for remote working tools, rapid industrialization, and rise in need for centralized monitoring and control of industrial tools are expected to drive the growth of the global clous robotics market. Significant increase in demand for robotics and automation solutions in various end-use industries during the pandemic had a positive impact on the market.The cloud robotics industry is segmented on the basis of component, service model, robot type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is divided into software and services. Depending on the service model, the market is classified into IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. Based on robot types, the market is segmented into industrial robots and service robots. On the basis of enterprise size, the industry is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The industry vertical covered in the study include manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media & entertainment, logistics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17008 COVID-19 Scenario:● The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a positive impact on the growth of the global cloud robotics market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.● Lockdowns resulted in the decreased number of workforces across various industries, which subsequently surged the demand for cloud robotic as more and more industries were in need for centralized monitoring to take control of various industrial tools.● Thus, rapid industrialization and the growth in need for automation boosted the demand for cloud robotics.● In addition, evolving demand of the manufacturing industries along with the surge in demand for robotics and automation solutions in the healthcare and chemical industries further drive the growth of the market.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17008 Based on robot types, the industrial robots segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service robots segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. Based on service model, the SaaS segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The IaaS segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global cloud robotics industry, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA and Europe. The key players analyzed in the global cloud robotics market report include IBM, Kuka AG, Microsoft, Ortelio Ltd., Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB, Amazon Robotics, C2RO, Calvary Robotics, CloudMinds, Fanuc Corporation, Google, Hit Robot Group, Huawei, V3 Smart Technologies, and XTend Robotics.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (325 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-robotics-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Similar Reports :1. Intelligent Enterprise Robotics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-enterprise-robotics-market -A2136052. Cloud Robotic System Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-robotic-system-market-A295054 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.