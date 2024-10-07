XS.com Scored a Hat-Trick of Awards & Crowned as 'Top Trusted Broker'

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2024 / Business News / -- XS .com, the global leader in FinTech and financial services, proudly announces its recognition at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony, held by Smart Vision at the iconic Atlantis The Palm hotel, in Dubai.The global multi-asset broker has scored a Hat-Trick of awards & been crowned as "Top Trusted Broker”, reinforcing its leadership and innovation in the financial industry.At the ceremony, XS.com was named on the top of "Top 100 Trusted Brokers" showcasing its commitment to reliable and innovative service.Pavlina Zenonos, Head of Customer Support at XS.com, was recognized as one of the “Top 25 Influential Women in Financial Markets,” reflecting her impactful leadership.Additionally, Despina Iapona was honoured as one of the “Top 25 Marketing Managers in Financial Markets,” acknowledging her marketing contributions.This recognition highlights the strength and talent of the XS.com team and underscores its commitment to excellence.The event brought together prominent figures in the Middle Eastern financial markets, celebrating excellence in service, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Smart Vision Group is renowned for its expertise in the financial sector, focusing on training, skills development, and organizing industry-leading events.XS.com’s Group CEO, Mohamad Ibrahim, expressed gratitude, stating:"We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards at such a highly regarded event. These recognitions reflect our ongoing dedication to innovation, and the trust our clients place in us. We will continue to strive for greater heights in serving the financial markets globally."Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision Group, commented on awarding XS.com:"As event organisers, we are pleased to recognise XS.com with these esteemed awards. Their exceptional dedication to providing unparalleled services in the financial services and fintech sector has set a benchmark and contributed significantly to the advancement of the industry. XS.com is truly deserving of this recognition, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved achievements."This prestigious gathering highlighted the accomplishments of industry leaders and set a benchmark for success. As the financial markets continue to evolve, these awards serve as a testament to the dedication and innovation that drive the industry forward.XS Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About Smart VisionSmart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.