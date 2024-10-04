Government statement on passing of kwaito star Simphiwe ‘General Gtz’ Sibisi

Government statement on the passing of kwaito star Simphiwe ‘General Gtz’ Sibisi

The Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Siphiwe Sibisi, affectionately known as ‘General GTZ,’ who passed away on Sunday (29 September 2024) after battling with cancer.

Sibisi was a beloved member of the iconic kwaito group Chiskop, formed in 1998 alongside Mduduzi Tshabalala (Mandoza), Sizwe Motaung (Lollipop) and Sibusiso Thanjekwayo (SB Bless). The group played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s music, culture, and entertainment industry through their dynamic contribution to the kwaito genre. Chiskop’s music and influence became a cultural force, resonating with millions and leaving a lasting legacy that transcended generations.

Government Communication and Information System Acting Director- General, Nomonde Mnukwa said: “As the country, we sadly mourn the loss of Siphiwe Sibisi, a talented artist whose work will forever be remembered. His contribution to the music industry is immeasurable, and we send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this time of grief”.

May his soul rest in peace.

