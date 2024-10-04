Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Growing at CAGR of 4.6% | Growth and Future Projections

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chemical enhanced oil recovery market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.The growth of the chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR) market is propelled by the limited availability of petroleum resources, necessitating increased investment in oil transportation. Countries are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to bolster domestic production, reducing reliance on foreign exchange and enhancing energy security. These factors contribute positively to the growth of chemical enhanced oil recovery market trends.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2507 The global chemical enhanced oil recovery market is comprehensively analyzed across origin, type, technique, application, and region, offering detailed insights through tabular and graphical representations. Investors and market players can leverage this breakdown to devise strategies based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the report.Based on origin, the water-based segment dominated the market in 2021, holding over half of the global chemical enhanced oil recovery market share and is expected to maintain this trend. Conversely, the bio-based segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.In terms of type, the alkaline chemicals segment led the market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance. Meanwhile, the biopolymers segment is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2507 Regarding technique, the surfactant polymer flooding segment emerged as the highest revenue holder in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market share and is expected to maintain its dominance. Conversely, the Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG) segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.In terms of application, the onshore segment accounted for approximately three-fourths of the global market share and is projected to retain its dominance. However, the offshore segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chemical-enhanced-oil-recovery-EOR-market/purchase-options Regionally, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate by 2031. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also assesses other regions including Europe and LAMEA.Key market players analyzed in the report include BP p.l.c., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, BASF SE, Praxair Technology Inc., Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Baker Hughes Inc., and PJSC Lukoil Oil Company. 