Global Mobile Cranes Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile cranes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.67 billion in 2023 to $16.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction boom, infrastructure development, increased urbanization, oil and gas exploration, port and shipyard development, growth in manufacturing, government investments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Mobile Cranes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The mobile cranes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $21.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing safety regulations, expansion of wind energy, focus on sustainable construction, demand for compact and all-terrain cranes, infrastructure modernization. Major trends in the forecast period include telematics and iot integration, growth in rental market, infrastructure rehabilitation and maintenance, customization for specific applications, digitalization of crane operations.

Growth Driver Of The Mobile Cranes Market

The increasing demand in mining activities is expected to propel the growth of the mobile cranes market going forward. Mining activities refer to the extraction of valuable minerals or other geological materials from the earth which involve various processes aimed at locating, extracting, processing, and refining natural resources to obtain the desired minerals or materials. Mobile cranes in mining activities contribute to the efficiency, flexibility, quick deployment, and safety of mining operations.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Mobile Cranes Market Growth?

Key players in the mobile cranes market include Terex Corporation, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Palfinger AG, Bauer AG, SANY Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Manitowoc Company Inc., Manitex Inc., Liebherr Group, Kato Works Co. Ltd., Tadano Limited, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Cargotec Corporation, LiuGong Machinery Company Limited, Konecranes, Favelle Favco Group, Gorbel Inc., American Crane & Equipment Corp., Saginaw Products Corp., Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co.Ltd., Sarens NV, Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Link-Belt Cranes, Grove Worldwide LLC, Demag Cranes & Components GmbH, Hiab AB, Huisman Equipment B.V., Fassi Gru S.p.A., Effer S.p.A..

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Mobile Cranes Market Size?

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile cranes market. Major companies operating in the mobile cranes market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.

How Is The Global Mobile Cranes Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Truck Mounted Crane, Trailer Mounted Crane, Crawler Crane

2) By Terrain Type: On road, Rough Terrain, All Terrain

3) By Application Type: Construction & Mining, Utility, Manufacturing, Transport/Shipping, Oil and Gas/Energy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Mobile Cranes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mobile cranes market in 2023. The regions covered in the mobile cranes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mobile Cranes Market Definition

The mobile cranes refer to a hydraulically driven crane with a telescoping boom mounted on truck-type carriers or as self-propelled variants, or a cable-controlled crane mounted on crawlers or rubber-tired carriers. Mobile cranes are intended to lift and lower things, as well as move them horizontally, using a group of simple devices. Since this kind of crane is simple to transport from one place to another, many construction businesses find it to be an affordable rental alternative.

Mobile Cranes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global mobile cranes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Mobile Cranes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobile cranes market size, mobile cranes market drivers and trends, mobile cranes market major players, mobile cranes competitors' revenues, mobile cranes market positioning, and mobile cranes market growth across geographies. The mobile cranes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

