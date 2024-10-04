Cultural Affairs Bureau calls for stall operators to participate in the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” in Shenzhen

MACAU, October 4 - In order to strengthen exchange and cooperation in the cultural and creative industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Shenzhen OCT-LOFT jointly organise the “Shenzhen T-Street Creative Mart x Macao Tap Siac Craft Market” and the participation of local cultural and creative entities in the Shenzhen market in December. Applications for stall operators and handicraft workshop are open from today until 17 October, and application is free.

As the largest exhibition and exchange platform for displaying and selling Macao’s cultural and creative products, the Tap Siac Craft Market is a cultural and creative project under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”. It provides market trials for local cultural and creative brands and promotes the market-oriented development of the cultural and creative industries. Last year, IC organised the “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” for the first time, which was well received by the industries and the general public from both regions. This year, the event will be held on 7 December (Saturday, from 10am to 9pm) and 8 December (Sunday, from 10am to 8pm) at Shenzhen OCT-LOFT. During the event, the “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” will also be installed, strengthening the synergy of the event, promoting Macao’s original fashion brands, and expanding sales channels in the Greater Bay Area.

Interested parties can apply online at the website of the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” (www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2). All registered products, excluding food and beverages, must be of original design, with a minimum of ten types of products available for sale. Services offering cultural and artistic experiences can also be included. Applications for the creative handicraft workshops can be submitted by email to apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo. Application rules and the application form can be obtained and downloaded from the Tap Siac Craft Market website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo. If the number of eligible applicants for stalls and handicraft workshop exceeds the number of stalls, successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lio, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6292 during office hours.