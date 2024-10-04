Eastern Cape Provincial Government holds memorial service for Ngobozana Village, Lusikisiki, massacre victims, 6 Oct

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will host a memorial service to honor the 18 innocent lives brutally taken by unknown gunmen in Ngobozana Village, Lusikisiki, last weekend.

The memorial service is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

This decision was made after the Provincial Government met with the families to discuss their needs and provide support during this difficult time. Following these engagements, a mutual agreement was reached that after the memorial service, the families will hold private funerals on separate dates, as arranged by the respective families, allowing them to pay their respects in a more intimate setting and in line with their respective traditional beliefs.

Additionally, government with support from various businesses will provide material support to the families for the funeral, enabling them to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified manner. The provincial government is grateful for the outpouring of love and support offered to these families from various corners of our country, this support includes coffins, logistics associated with the funerals as well as groceries.

Earlier this week, a government delegation led by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Premier Mabuyane, and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha visited the affected families to extend their condolences.

The delegation also engaged with the broader community, reassuring them that the police are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators. One individual has already been taken in for questioning.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, along with Members of the Executive Council, Mayors, traditional leaders, Faith Based Organisations, and national leaders, will attend the memorial service to show solidarity with the families and the community.

The provincial government remains committed to providing ongoing psycho-social support to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

For interview arrangements, contact

Ms Yonela Dekeda

Cell: 083 378 0968

Media enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie Chief Director: Provincial Communication Service

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za