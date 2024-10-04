President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes Working Visit to Lesotho, 4 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today Friday, 04 October 2024, undertake a Working Visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho at the invitation of King Letsie III to attend the 58th Lesotho Independence Day and Bicentennial Celebration.

The Bicentennial Celebration of the founding of the Basotho Nation by Morena Moshoeshoe I and the independence day are being held today at the Setsoto Stadium, in Maseru.

President Ramaphosa will deliver remarks during the celebrations to commemorate Basotho Nation's rich heritage, as well as extraordinary achievements of Morena Moshoeshoe I and the indelible impact he had on the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho enjoy strong and cordial bilateral relations and cooperation in a number of fields.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, will serve as the Acting President of the Republic during the duration of the President's travel today.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za